Silicon Valley is just one of a number of key US startup ecosystems fueling startups, all of which drive investment and job creation: check where new opportunities are in the US right now.

The classic call and response when the tech sector is mentioned is to think, “Silicon Valley.”

Despite stiff competition from the Chinese ecosystems of Beijing, Shenzhen and Shanghai, as well as the rapidly growing Indian hubs of Mumbai, Bengaluru-Karnataka and Delhi, it remains on top, according to Startup Genome’s 2023 State of the Global Startup Ecosystem report.

That’s regardless of having a reduced market share compared to previous years, and having weathered the storm of recent huge job layoffs. “Some critics have been rooting for the crisis to take Silicon Valley down a peg or two,” said JF Gauthier, founder and CEO of Startup Genome, in the report.

“But anyone vested in entrepreneurial innovation should root for a Silicon Valley that can continue to lead and strengthen the global startup revolution by investing in and partnering with great people and organizations all around the world.”

Silicon Valley is just one of a number of key US startup ecosystems that fuel startups, all of which drive investment and job creation. The report has found that “the U.S. is still the world’s leading startup region […] Thirteen of the top 30 global ecosystems are based in the U.S.”

When it comes to the top ten U.S. locations, which are the strongest in terms of their startup ecosystem, the report looked at the economic impact and value of each, how much early stage funding was apportioned to its tech startups, as well as exit value.

Top 10 U.S. tech ecosystems

Silicon Valley. New York. Los Angeles. Boston. Seattle. Washington, DC. San Diego. Chicago. Miami. Austin.

Many more are bubbling under, such as Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Orlando.

With North America in the lead as the globe’s leading startup region –– despite recent challenges –– it is good news that job creation is in healthy condition and many tech roles are growing.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) estimates that the employment rate for data scientists will grow by 36% by 2031, with software roles set to grow by 25% by 2031. Cybersecurity will see demand increase by nearly 35% to 2031, or an additional 56,500 positions.

CompTIA’s most recent State of the Tech Workforce report predicts 3% growth in the size of the US tech workforce this year too, with roles across data science and data analysis, cybersecurity analysts and engineers, web designers and UI/UX professionals, software developers and engineers, and software QA and testers all set to see the biggest growth.

Whether you want to work in Seattle or Silicon Valley, the TechRepublic Job Board is the perfect place to start your job search. It features thousands of opportunities all across the U.S.’ tech ecosystems, like the three below.

Information System Security Officer (ISSO), ENSCO, Inc., Colorado Springs

ENSCO Inc. has an opportunity for a motivated Information System Security Officer (ISSO) to support the Information System Security Manager (ISSM) with implementing and maintaining a strong cybersecurity program for ongoing contracts with the US Space Force. You’ll contribute to the development of implementation plans and procedures to meet the National Industrial Security Program Operating Manual (NISPOM), Defense Security Service (DSS) Assessment and Authorization Process Manual (DAAPM), among others. A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent, as well as a minimum of five years of experience as a cybersecurity professional supporting classified systems authorized IAW 32 CFR Part 117 (NISPOM Rule), DAAPM, ICD 503 and/or NIST 800-53, is required. Apply here.

Cyber Security, CACI, VA

CACI is seeking a Cyber Security / Engineering professional responsible for discovering vulnerabilities and risks in network systems with ongoing vulnerability scans, monitoring network data and ensuring hardware and software applications are updated. You should be a mission-focused individual who will provide various levels of cyber security as part of a team of talented network and cybersecurity professionals where you’ll help to design, develop, procure, implement, operate/sustain and enhance networks and cybersecurity posture in support of national security. You’ll require secret or above clearance levels, a BA/BS degree and between two and six years’ experience. Get all the requirements here.

Senior Software Engineer, Vive Financial, Fayetteville

Vive Financial is looking for a Senior Software Engineer located in either Northwest Arkansas or Salt Lake City, Utah. You’ll be responsible for working with a team of engineers to develop new software applications and maintain and enhance existing applications using a variety of development tools and skills. You will utilize DevOps as a tool to document changes and follow accepted change control practices, complete all project documentation associated with assignments and apply advanced-level knowledge of MS SQL Server utilizing T-SQL, stored procedures and transaction processing concepts in the development of software applications. Additionally, you’ll need five years of experience, a Bachelor’s degree in technology related field or equivalent professional experience and experience using GIT and Team Foundation Services for source control. Get more details here.

