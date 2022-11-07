TextSniper for Mac works on photos, videos, PDFs and more for just $3.99.

When someone sends you a Word file, it’s easy enough to make changes, but what if you receive a printed document, a PDF or text within an image? One option is to panic; we recommend installing TextSniper for Mac instead.

This powerful yet lightweight OCR app can grab text from pretty much any digital file, and you can even hook up your iOS device to extract text from printed materials.

Whether you are working on a design project or trying to grab important information for your notes, OCR software can be really useful. Unfortunately, most apps in this niche are quite expensive.

TextSniper for Mac offers the ideal middle ground, being both affordable and packed full of useful features. The app utilizes advanced OCR technology to extract text from images, videos and PDF documents in seconds. In fact, you can pick up pretty much any text that appears on your display. The results are usually spot on, and TextSniper works in multiple languages — even when you’re offline.

But the functionality doesn’t stop there. This app can export editable text or turn your words into speech. It can also scan text, barcodes and QR codes via the camera on portable Apple devices.



