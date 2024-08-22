TL;DR: FileForms BOI Report Filing offers a quick, efficient, and cost-effective solution for filing Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reports with FinCEN for just $89 (reg. $179).

For many U.S. and foreign reporting companies, reporting Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) to FinCEN is now a requirement. Yet, filing these reports can be as daunting as doing your taxes for the first time.

About FileForms

FileForms offers a tech-driven, streamlined solution that simplifies this process, ensuring you’re in compliance while saving you valuable time and money. This means it helps you avoid potential fines and penalties if deadlines are missed or information isn’t accurate.

Filing a BOI report involves gathering detailed information about your company’s beneficial owners, including names, addresses, and other key details. For many business owners and professionals, this can be a complex and time-consuming task, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the reporting requirements. Doing it manually can take hours, leading to frustration and the potential for costly errors.

FileForms is designed to make BOI filing as straightforward as possible for businesses, law firms, private investment firms, real estate companies, and more. Using its user-friendly platform, you can complete your BOI report in as little as 10 minutes. The platform’s direct integration with FinCEN means your report is submitted accurately and on time, reducing the risk of non-compliance.

Developed by licensed attorneys and CPAs, FileForms offers more than just a quick filing process. It provides secure, automated data collection to safeguard your beneficial owner information, along with a guided filing experience to help you through each step.

Plus, with ongoing compliance monitoring and unlimited support from expert professionals, you can file with confidence, knowing you’re fully covered.

Take the sting out of filing your BOI reports with a one-time filing through FileForms, which most users will need unless they expect significant changes like a merger. In that case, an unlimited 1-year subscription is available to support you.

Get easy, one-time filing of your BOI reports with FileForms for just $89 (reg. $179) for a limited time.

Prices and availability are subject to change.