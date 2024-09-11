TL;DR: A lifetime subscription to the Formly Gold Plan is just $99 (reg. $1,044) at TechRepublic Academy.

If you’re a business looking to streamline data collection, enhance customer engagement, or simply create more efficient workflows, the Formly Online Form Builder Gold Plan offers a powerful solution tailored to your needs. A lifetime subscription is just $99 (reg. $1,044).

With its intuitive interface and robust feature set, Formly empowers businesses to craft custom digital forms, surveys, and quizzes without any coding knowledge required. Whether gathering customer feedback, conducting market research, or automating internal processes, Formly makes it easy to design responsive forms that suit any purpose.

Customization and intelligent conditional logic

Formly offers a wide range of pre-designed templates, allowing you to jump-start your projects with forms that look professional right from the start. You can fully customize these templates or build your forms from scratch, ensuring they perfectly align with your brand and objectives. With over 20 different field types, you have the flexibility to capture exactly the information you need, from simple text fields to complex conditional logic paths.

One of Formly’s most valued features is its powerful conditional logic, which allows you to create dynamic forms that adapt based on the user’s responses. This ensures that respondents only see relevant questions, making the process smoother and more engaging.

Additionally, you can set up personalized thank-you screens that vary depending on the user’s inputs, providing a tailored experience that enhances engagement and encourages further interaction.

Integration, sharing, and real-time insights

Formly isn’t just about creating forms — it’s about integrating them seamlessly into your existing workflows. You can easily share and embed your forms across multiple platforms, whether you want them displayed on your website, shared via social media, or sent directly to clients through custom links.

The platform’s flexibility makes it an ideal tool for businesses of all sizes, helping you reach your audience wherever they are.

However, analyzing data effectively is what drives success. Formly also provides real-time insights into the responses you receive, helping you make data-driven decisions easier.

Transform your business processes with this no-code online form builder.

Get a lifetime of Formly’s Gold Plan for just $99 (reg. $1,044).

Prices and availability are subject to change.