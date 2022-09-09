There’s a protracted labor shortage that has led many companies to consider independent, outsourced talent. As companies look externally for talent, the gig economy becomes even more viable and if you have in-demand skills, you can make a great living as a freelancer.

That means expanding your skills: So if you’re a front-end or back-end web developer, it’s time to become a full-stack web developer. The Full Stack Web Development MASTERY Course is your ticket to bigger clients and bigger contracts.

Through hands-on training, you’ll learn the tools and tech you need to become a full-stack developer by the end of the year. You’ll cover a wide range of technologies, including HTML 5, CSS 3, Bootstrap 5, Tailwind CSS, JavaScript ES6, jQuery, JSON, React.js, Node.js, NPM, Express, Mustache, Handlebars, HBS, REST APIs, Databases, MongoDB, Mongoose, Git and GitHub. By getting up to speed with modern frameworks, you’ll be able to craft entire websites and web apps from start to finish.

In addition to building sites, you’ll also learn about deploying sites and web apps, web hosting and how to market yourself as a developer for hire. By the end of the course, you’ll have the skills to manage the entire web development process.

Build a career as a web developer online, in your own time. Right now, The Full Stack Web Development MASTERY Course is available for 92% off $200 at just $15.

