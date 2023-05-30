These days, every business needs to be thinking about cybersecurity. Not doing so can cost your company dearly. But while using a VPN or setting up two-factor authentication for employees is a good start, the more your company grows, the more you need to worry about a more comprehensive cybersecurity solution.

Most smaller companies don’t have the budget to invest heavily in cybersecurity. But you can learn the skills you need to fortify your company against attacks in The 2023 Masters in Cybersecurity Certification Bundle. It’s a great way to raise your earning potential and protect your business.

This nine-course bundle includes cybersecurity courses from some of the web’s top instructors, including Atul Tiwari (4.3/5-star instructor rating), Integrity Training (4.4/5-star rating) and Mohamed Atef (4.6/5-star rating). Through the comprehensive bundle, you’ll cover a range of cybersecurity subjects, gaining competency as you go along.

The bundle has a heavy focus on ethical hacking. You’ll learn Kali Linux basics and discover everything you need to know about using this hacking OS to identify vulnerabilities and uncover solutions for potential attacks. You’ll be able to ethically hack a server using command injection vulnerability with Netcat, bypass antiviruses, use advanced scanning to map a network and much more. Through these cybersecurity courses, you’ll get familiar with tools like Metasploit, Nmap and Nessus, and level up your skills to protect enterprise networks. Beyond ethical hacking, you’ll find study materials to help you pass some of the leading cybersecurity certification exams, including CompTIA CSA+, CISSP, CISA, CISM and CEH.

