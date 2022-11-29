Build the ultimate workflow, covering productivity, security, email, videos and more with The Premium Limited Edition Windows Bundle.

Getting things done is much easier when you have good tools. Unfortunately, many digital tools are pretty expensive. To build your ideal workflow, you could end up spending hundreds of dollars. Save money by grabbing The Premium Limited Edition Windows Bundle.

This software collection brings together six outstanding tools, including Microsoft Office Professional 2021, with lifetime licenses at Cyber Monday prices. The full line-up is worth $1,466.95, but between now and midnight on 11/30, you can get the full bundle for only $59.99. That’s a massive 95% price drop!

Wondering what exactly you get for your money? Here are some of the highlights.

The Premium Limited Edition Windows Bundle

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows (Lifetime License)

Whether you run a corporation or work for yourself, Microsoft Office Professional is an absolute must-have. This suite lets you type up reports with Word, crunch the numbers in Excel, craft presentations with PowerPoint and manage your email in Outlook.

You can also connect with your coworkers via Teams, store your ideas in OneNote, share data with Access and design marketing materials with Publisher.

Ivacy VPN (Lifetime Subscription)

Security is a vital component of any well-run business, and Ivacy VPN helps you lock down your connections — even on insecure public Wi-Fi networks.

Winner of the BestVPN.com Fastest VPN Award, this service offers strong 256-bit encryption and anonymous P2P file sharing. It works on all major desktop and mobile platforms, with unlimited bandwidth and over 3,500 masking servers to choose from around the world.

SplashID Pro (Lifetime Subscription)

Keeping your connections encrypted means nothing if your online accounts get hacked. To prevent that from happening, you can use SplashID Pro. This powerful password manager helps you securely store all your login details and access them in seconds on any device.

SplashID Pro can also provide secure storage for your financial records and other personal data, with the option to sync via the cloud, via Wi-Fi or keep it all local.

VideoCom Pro (Lifetime License)

From creating a quick tutorial for your coworkers to launching your brand on YouTube, capturing great videos is easy with VideoCom Pro.

Combining two separate apps (Capture and Presenter), this package helps you to record presentations via your webcam and save your work on screen at the same time. It works perfectly for in-house explainers, pre-recorded sales pitches and even webinars — and your license includes 25GB of media storage space.

Two more great apps for under $60

These are just four of the six included apps in this bundle, and the other two are no fillers! Order today for only $59.99 to get your hands on six great tools with lifetime licenses, and save yourself over $1,400 — no coupon necessary.

Prices and availability are subject to change.