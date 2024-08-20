TL;DR: Learn the essentials of starting a graphic design business, plus advanced techniques in Adobe Illustrator, filmmaking, and AI content generation, for $29.99.

Got a knack for art but aren’t sure where to channel it? Monetize your skills into an art side hustle or, better yet, a full-on graphic design business. Imagine how it would feel to make a living from working with beautiful designs all day. Amazing, right?

But first, you have to understand the business side of things. Let these online graphic design courses bring you up to speed on the business basics, plus some modern-day art tips. They’re only $29.99 (reg. $436) for lifelong access.

Unlock the creative business world

While many might think the arts are dying, they haven’t seen the demand for creative professionals who design logos, websites, social media graphics, and more. You could work for your favorite brands, but nothing beats being your own boss.

The Graphic Design Business Basics course will help you develop a plan and brand identity, market yourself through a website and social media, understand the rules of copyright law, and know how to work with clients. While it doesn’t cover legal or tax advice, it’s the perfect start for the creative side of your new venture.

Essential skills for aspiring graphic designers

We trust that you’re already a skilled artist, but if you want to keep building your toolkit, this bundle includes courses on Adobe Illustrator, filmmaking with iPhone, and content generation with AI.

The course on AI might be the most beneficial to you in understanding how these tools can both help and hurt your future business. You might be able to leverage chatbots to inspire new ideas or generate a quick ad to share on your blog when you don’t have time to make your own. But they can also pose a threat since some believe AI models are fed with real artists’ work.

