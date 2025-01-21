TL;DR: H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2024 for Windows/Mac helps you file your taxes and maximize deductions, and it’s just $39.99 on PC/Mac.

There’s plenty to be excited about when building a business. Filing your taxes is more of a chore. If you want to make the process less stressful and max out your deductions, H&R Block Deluxe can help.

This powerful tax software lets you file both federal and state taxes online with ease. It also comes with free audit support and a massive library of 13,000 tax articles. Through February 11, you can get it for just $39.99 over at TechRepublic Academy.

April might feel a long way off, but April 15 will come around sooner than you think. That’s the last day to file your taxes unless you fancy a big bill. According to the IRS, the process requires 13 hours of work in total — the best part of two whole working days.

H&R Block Deluxe allows you to spend your time on something more productive. Available on PC and Mac, the software shows you how to claim 350 credits and deductions through step-by-step tutorials. That means fewer hours spent reading PDF documents written in legalese.

You also have that huge library of articles for reference, along with FAQs and tips from expert accountants. If you need to pause while preparing your filings, you can easily save your work and start where you left off. Once you have run the numbers, H&R Block Deluxe gives you five federal e-files and unlimited federal prep.

Previously used TurboTax? No problem. You can import all your data to H&R Block Deluxe with a couple of clicks.

It’s easy to see how the software has earned glowing reviews. Earning 5 out of 5 stars on BestBuy and 4.5 on Amazon’s Choice, it shows it’s one of the best tax filing software on the market right now.

Order today to get this H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2024 for Windows/Mac for just $39.99, saving $20 on the regular price.

