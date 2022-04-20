Home security can be expensive and difficult to maintain. That’s why there’s so much value in the ChillaxHome Smart Cam. This smart WiFi indoor home monitor helps you look after your home, family and pets when you’re not around.

The ChillaxHome Smart Cam pairs with your phone via the ChillaxCare app, allowing you to see a 24/7 live stream of what’s happening in front of the camera. The 135º wide-angle lens covers a large area, and the six IR LEDs facilitate HD night vision. It has a built-in speaker and microphone too, so you can speak to anyone on camera in the event something is going on.

ChillaxHome offers local storage on a micro SD card that supports up to 32GB of video. With the flexible fold design, you can attach the camera to a wall or stand it up on a flat surface and tilt or swivel it in all directions to find the perfect angle. The camera also ensures safe data transmission whenever you’re viewing footage.

Give yourself some extra peace of mind. Right now, you can get the ChillaxHome Smart Cam for just $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.