Hostinger fast facts Our rating: 4.15 out of 5 Pricing: Hostinger starts at $2.99 with a 48-month contract or $11.99 monthly. Key features: AI Website Builder

AI Logo Maker

WordPress auto-install tool

Hostinger is a website-building application that performs as well or better than many popular website-building platforms today. Hostinger’s user-friendliness is aided by artificial intelligence (AI), which makes recommendations during the design and layout phase, allowing users with no prior knowledge or experience to create websites effortlessly.

It specifically caters to non-technical staff with its AI website builder feature and drag-and-drop functionality. Hostinger also includes pre-made templates with different colors, fonts, and layouts to create unique brands. Hostinger uses Zyro to build websites quickly and easily. Users can develop web applications, portfolios, online stores, game servers, and blogs.

Hostinger pricing

Hostinger’s most popular business plan costs $3.99 monthly with an extended contract. The cloud-based plan, Cloud Startup, is $7.99 a month. The basic and business plans allow you to create 100 websites. The basic plan provides 100GB of Solid-State Drive (SSD) storage, and the business plan comes with 200GB of Non-Volatile memory express (NVMe) storage. The cloud startup plan can create up to 300 websites with 200GB of NVMe storage. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee on all hosting plans

Plan Annual Monthly Features included Premium $2.99 with a 48-month contract $11.99 Managed hosting for WordPress, Free automatic website migration, unlimited free SSL, free domain, and free email Business $3.99 with a 48-month contract $13.99 Managed hosting for WordPress, Free automatic website migration, unlimited free SSL, free domain, and free email Cloud Startup $7.99 with a 48-month contract $27.99 Managed hosting for WordPress, Free automatic website migration, unlimited free SSL, free domain, and free email

Hostinger offers a seven-day free trial period that includes a website builder, a domain, a drag-and-drop editor, and pre-made templates. If you are trying to build a fully functioning website with a free plan, you must pay for additional features and functions to create the website. The Hostinger’s free domain is active for one year, and users must renew it within the year to continue using the domain.

Hostinger does not offer a free hosting plan on its primary website. However, if users want to experience the free hosting website, they can use the 000webhost free option from a subdivision within Hostinger.

Key features of Hostinger

Hostinger’s AI website builder allows non-technical users to input basic information about their company, including the business type, a business description, and a company name. The AI website builder includes an AI logo maker that guides a user through the logo-making process. Hostinger also offers an auto-install feature for WordPress.

Hostinger AI website generator

The AI generator attempts to interpret the user’s input and creates a layout, images, and content to meet the user’s needs. Hostinger uses limited categories like E-commerce, business, or blog that a user can select from to start the AI generation website process.

The AI website builder can build an online store, a portfolio, or an application website once the user describes the business, target audience, and features wanted on the website. The user can modify the website’s design using the drag-and-drop feature to tailor it to meet their needs. See Figure 1, the AI website generator page.

Hostinger AI logo maker

Hostinger AI logo maker helps non-technical users create professional-looking websites without layout or design experience. The user-friendly interface creates multiple design options based on user input and costs. Users can also customize the design, colors, fonts, and layout, allowing users to refine the logo.

Hostinger auto-install WordPress tool

Hostinger’s auto-install for WordPress can be quickly added to a website or domain. Users are allowed to name the website and choose plugins and themes. The WordPress application is managed by a WordPress hosting service that automatically handles security patches and updates, including optimizing WordPress’s performance. Experienced users can use the WordPress Command Line Interface (WP-CLI) to manage the WordPress site.

Hostinger pros

Global data centers

Affordable pricing

User-friendly interface

Fast loading times

Autosaves constantly

Reliable WordPress tools

hPanel auto-installer tool for WordPress

Hostinger cons

Limited functionality in lower-tier plans

Unreliable uptime reports

Customer service is limited to live chat and email

Renewals cost full price after the discount period ends

Not recommended for large, high-volume websites

Who is Hostinger best for?

Small businesses or individuals looking for an affordable web hosting provider that can easily create a small online store, personal portfolios, or blogs. Hostinger is a user-friendly platform that can help non-technical people build a usable website that meets their needs. The interface is easy to use for beginners, and Hostinger provides enough customization options through its AI website builder and AI logo maker.

Alternatives to Hostinger

Bluehost A2 Hosting SiteGround Starting price (annual plan) Basic plan starts at $2.95 with a 12-month contract Ignite plan starts at $2.99 with a 36-month contract The startup plan starts at $2.99 with a 12-month contract Key features Web application firewall, frees SSL certificates, Spam filtering, and 1-click WordPress installation Free SSD storage, unlimited email accounts, free site migration, 1-click application installs, and turbo servers Web application firewall, AI protection, Span protection,24/7 monitoring with server checks frequently

Bluehost

Bluehost is a very affordable and user-friendly web hosting service, especially for beginners. WordPress apparently recommends Bluehost for its seamless WordPress integration. The 24/7 customer support offers a variety of support channels to help users. This web hosting application provides free SSL certificates and malware scanning to protect websites.

A2 Hosting

A2 Hosting service is known for delivering high-speed web hosting and touts up to 20x times faster than standard hosting speeds, utilizing optimized server configurations. A2 Hosting has different hosting plans to meet various business needs, from basic shared hosting to managed WordPress hosting. This product is considered a developer-friendly product with advanced features and flexibility. A2 Hosting provides excellent customer support. Their anytime money-back guarantee allows customers to cancel at any time. See Figure 3.

SiteGround

SiteGround features user-friendly site tools to manage website settings and dashboards. SiteGround optimizes the performance of its hosting services by using in-house created features such as caching mechanisms, super-fast PHP configurations, and Content Delivery Network to increase website loading times. SiteGround’s advanced security measures include a built-in web application firewall, AI-powered bot protection, and routine backups to protect websites from potential threats.

Review methodology

Our review methodology compared pricing, performance, general features, security, integration, and compatibility category by category, using a 5-point scale. All features or functions were measured using a point system or a binary response in each category. Some categories had a slight point difference, meaning no notable difference. If a feature in a category was significant in point differential, the deciding factor was the feature for another product mentioned in this article.

Categories Hostinger Bluehost SiteGround A2 Hosting Pricing 4.11 3.04 3.39 3.21 Performance 3.75 3.54 4.17 4.38 General Features 4.13 4.00 4.63 4.75 Integration & Compatibility 3.75 2.97 3.13 3.59 Ease of Use & Support 4.69 4.06 4.53 4.53 Security Features 4.46 3.93 5.00 5.00 5-point scale score 4.15 3.59 4.14 4.24

Businesses can use the 5-point scale to compare each company’s categories to get an idea of how the category will perform compared to the other web hosting categories. Companies can focus on the two or three most important categories and use quantitative data to select a web hosting platform.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Hostinger really good?

Yes, it’s considered good for small businesses and beginners due to its user-friendliness and affordability.

Has Hostinger ever been hacked?

Yes, Hostinger was hacked in 2019, impacting about 14 million customers.

Do you pay monthly for Hostinger?

You can pay monthly, but Hostinger offers 12, 24, and 48-month contracts.

Is Hostinger safe?

Yes, Hostinger is considered a safe and reliable web hosting solution.