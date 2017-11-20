Search

Security

How blockchain encryption works: It's all about math

Riot Blockchain's CEO John O'Rourke explains how the blockchain encryption mining network works.

By | November 20, 2017, 4:00 AM PST

Blockchain encryption prevents sensitive information from getting into the wrong hands, and being misused or forged. Riot Blockchain's CEO John O'Rourke explains how this encryption works.

The blockchain ledger records every transaction that has ever taken place on that blockchain. That transaction gets verified, uploaded, and secured by anyone that's on that particular blockchain network, O'Rourke said.

The way blockchain and encryption security works is based on math, through a mining network. "It's basically basing your faith in math vs. basing your faith in some other trusted party that could potentially be hacked," he said.

SEE: Blockchain: The smart person's guide (TechRepublic)

Anyone who is dedicated to securing the blockchain is incentivized by the currency part of the reward. Every transaction that is verified by solving an algorithm, if approved by a consensus of over 51% of the blockchain network, gets added to the blockchain. Once that transaction is added, it can never be changed.

It's all about math, he said, and a reward system with the proper incentives put in place. People solve algorithms that essentially verify every transaction, and then it gets added to the blockchain.

Any sort of system that's still relying on paper records is very antiquated, he added. "The blockchain allows all of that to be digitized, and secured with every single transaction on that ledger," O'Rourke said.

Also see

algorithms.jpg
Image: iStock/peshkov

Related Topics:

Software CXO Hardware Mobility Data Centers Cloud

About Leah Brown

Leah Brown is the Associate Social Media Editor for TechRepublic. She manages and develops social strategies for TechRepublic and Tech Pro Research.

Editor's Picks

NASA's unsung heroes: The Apollo coders who put men on the moon

The state of women in computer science: An investigative report

Elon Musk and the cult of Tesla: How a tech startup rattled the auto industry to its core

Cyberweapons are now in play: From US sabotage of a North Korean missile test to hacked emergency sirens in Dallas

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox