​How Cisco uses ScienceLogic SL1 to better manage its own data centers

ScienceLogic's Raj Patnam talked with TechRepublic at Cisco Live 2018 about how Cisco's internal IT department uses ScienceLogic's SL1 AIOps platform to identify potential problems across its data centers and launch automated solutions. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Raj Patnam: Our relationship with Cisco at this point is 10 years old. They've been using us, initially, for their customer environments through their services organization, but over the last few years, we've started working with Cisco's internal IT department in providing a solution for management, as well as understanding of what's taking place across their entire IT landscape.

So they standardize on SL1, because of the various Cisco tools and their need to really showcase Cisco technology at scale for both their own external opportunities, as well as with their partners.

So they selected SL1 because they needed to start to bring in data from both AppDynamics, around how the application is performing, as well as understanding data coming from security products, like Tetration, and then, also bringing in data from the traditional route switch world and their compute world, and the Wi-Fi world from Meraki in.

When you have a variety of tools, it's tough to bring this data together to come up with a single conclusion of where a root cause problem may be taking place or when you should be looking for capacity growth, so Cisco IT standards using SL1 to contextualize all of that data to figure out where their biggest issues are, where they should be investing and where problems are taking place and they're doing this today against ten different data centers, 120,000 plus elements that are being managed, and over 17 million unique collections of data points on a daily basis.

So they're taking in lots of a different data feeds and simplifying this and pushing it out. But they're also looking at non Cisco technologies that they're using in their environment as well, from storage to public cloud to virtualization and it's again, bringing in that type of information to quickly identify what matters and where.

Once they figure out where there's an issue and what they should be investigating against. They utilize SL1 to kick off a series of automations to auto resolve issues in particular places so they can reduce the amount of time their staff is spending on particularly simple problems. Really following the 80/20 rule to really understand where they should be automating versus where they should be getting into people management essentially.

