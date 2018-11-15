Data Centers

How master data management brings order to big data

Michael Hiskey, CMO of Semarchy, explains how data management platforms can help your company's digital transformation journey by organizing and prioritizing chaotic information streams.

By | November 15, 2018, 10:55 AM PST

Michael Hiskey, CMO of Semarchy, spoke to TechRepublic's Dan Patterson about the benefits of data management centers. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Dan Patterson: In this age of big data is everything. Tell me a little bit about what master data management means.

Data Center Must-Reads

Michael Hiskey: Well, we have an intelligent data hub. What that means, is people need to manage the data they have, and generally master it. Meaning, I have one concept, like a domain; like customers, or partners, or suppliers... that is more important for an organizational concept, but all of the data relates to that. So for Chipotle, I need to know, if I have a restaurant, tell me everything that relates to that restaurant. The employees, the menu, all of those things. That's a location master data management, and I need to govern and enrich and understand all the work flows related to that data, in one place. We do that for generally Global 1000 companies all over the world

SEE: Disaster recovery and business continuity plan (Tech Pro Research)

Dan Patterson: When I have this massive influx of data sources... IoT, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and mobile devices... how does that get managed, when it is brought into a hub? What does that data look like, and what utility do I get out of that?

Michael Hiskey: The key is making order out of madness. When you want to take the data that you have, and make meaning from it, it generally requires you to have an organizing concept for understanding. Customer is a good example. So, IoT data from my watch, or artificial intelligence, that helps me decide a better customer upsell or cross-sell dynamic, all really needs to relate back to the original customer, and the various interactions I'm having with them across all the channels in my business, which is more than ever before, multi-channel.

ALSO SEE

20180510michael1dan.jpg

Related Topics:

Data Centers Data Management Hardware Virtualization Networking Storage Cloud

About Dan Patterson

Dan is a Senior Writer for TechRepublic. He covers cybersecurity and the intersection of technology, politics and government.

Editor's Picks

The Brexit dilemma: Will London's start-ups stay or go?

America's coolest company: How Big Ass Fans went from cooling cows to a multinational tech powerhouse

Can Russian hackers be stopped? Here's why it might take 20 years

The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox