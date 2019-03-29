The Ajenti Server Admin Panel makes it easy to create websites.

How to add a new website using Ajenti The Ajenti Server Admin Panel makes it easy to create websites. If you host sites for clients, this tool might be right up your alley. Jack Wallen shows you how it's done.

Ajenti is an open-source server admin panel, which runs on Linux and allows administrators to handle a number of tasks. One such task is the creation of websites. With a simple, point-and-click interface, admins can create a client website on a hosted server.

Ajenti uses NGINX (SEE: How to install the Ajenti Control Panel on Ubuntu 18.04) and takes care of all the necessary configurations, so all you need to do is create the site, upload content, and you're good to go.

I'm going to walk you through the steps for creating a simple website using Ajenti.

SEE: Disaster recovery and business continuity plan (Tech Pro Research)

What you need

First, you'll need Ajenti up and running with an admin account that you can access. You will also need a Fully Qualified Domain Name (FQDN) to point to the new website. You can set up a site using an IP address, but that will only work on your internal LAN, which can always be used for testing. That's all you need. Let's make this happen.

Creating the site

Log into your Ajenti control panel with an admin user account. Once authenticated, click Websites in the left navigation ( Figure A).

In the resulting window (Figure B), type a name for your new site (in the Name text area) and click CREATE.

For test purposes, I'll create a site for everyone's favorite domain, example.com. Type domain.com in the Name field and click CREATE. Once Ajenti creates the site, it'll be listed under the WEBSITES section at the top of the screen. Click on the MANAGE button associated with the new site.

In the new site configuration window, click on the General tab. Here (Figure C), you need to configure the path for the website.

By default, Ajenti will assign the path /srv/new-website to the newly created site, but it does not actually create the directory. Change that path to whatever you need (such as /srv/example.com) and click SET. Next click CREATE DIRECTORY. Once that action completes, click FIX FILE PERMISSIONS. Finally, click APPLY CHANGES.

Next click on the Domains tab. Click ADD and then enter the domain(s) that will point to the site (Figure D). If you need to point both example.com and www.example.com, you'll need to add them separately. If you're using this for testing purposes and want to work with an IP address, you'd enter SERVER_IP/srv/example.com (where SERVER_IP is the IP address of the hosting server).

Once you've added the necessary domain(s), click APPLY CHANGES.

By default, Ajenti will use port 80 for the new site. If you need to use an alternative port, click on the Ports tab and add the port you require (Figure E).

If you need to configure the site with SSL, click on the SSL tab and enter the necessary information for your site's certificate (Figure F).

Adding content

Now that you have your site added and configured, you need to upload content. To do this, click File Manager (in the left navigation). In the resulting window (Figure G) navigate to the document root of the new site (in our case, /srv/example.com) and click the Browse button. Locate the files you want to upload to the site, and you're good to go. You should be able to point your browser to the domain of the newly added website and view the content.

And that's all there is to creating a new site with the Ajenti V5 Server Admin Panel. This can be a real boon for when you host websites for numerous clients. Give Ajenti's website creation tool a try and see if it doesn't make your hosting life significantly easier.

