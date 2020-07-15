How to adjust the Android display size
by in Mobility on July 15, 2020, 7:34 AM PST

Having trouble reading the text on your Android device? Instead of constantly zooming in and out, why not adjust the display size? Jack Wallen shows you how.

Stylish senior woman messaging with phone

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have you looked at your Android device lately and noticed that you're having trouble reading on the small screen? Although in some cases you can always pinch-to-zoom to enlarge whatever's on the display, doing that all the time gets a bit old.

Fortunately, this is Android we're talking about, so configuration is always an option. Such is the case with the display. You might not know this, but you can actually adjust the display size on your Android device--if you find the print is always a bit too small, you can enlarge it such that text will always display a bit larger.

Let me show you how.

SEE: Digital transformation: An IT pro's guide (TechRepublic download)

What you'll need

This feature has been around for quite some time, so chances are whatever version of Android you are using will include the ability to adjust the screen size. I'll be demonstrating on a Google Pixel 4, running Android 10, so how you find the option might vary.

Note: This option only changes the size of text on the screen. It does not alter the size of images displayed. If you're only having issues viewing images, you'll have to continue zooming in and out.

How to adjust the display size

Open the Settings app on your Android device and locate Display. Tap that entry and then tap Advanced to expand those entries. From the newly expanded menu entries, scroll down and tap Display Size (Figure A).

Figure A

display-size.jpg

The Android Display Size menu entry in Settings | Display.

In the resulting window, you'll see sample text and a sizing drag bar at the bottom (Figure B).

Figure B

display-size-default.jpg

The Display Size window on Android 10.

Drag the Display Size bar to the right, until the text is easier to read (Figure C).

Figure C

display-size-large.jpg

The display has been sized to it's largest scale.

Once you can easily read the sample text, you're done. Back out of the configuration window and enjoy easier reading of your Android screen. Of course, if you're like me, even resizing the display to the largest possible text won't negate the need for glasses. But, if your eyes are not yet bad enough to depend on readers or prescriptions, and you're still having a bit of trouble reading that screen, this option will be your best friend.

Also see

Editor's Picks

By Jack Wallen

Jack Wallen is an award-winning writer for TechRepublic and Linux.com. He’s an avid promoter of open source and the voice of The Android Expert. For more news about Jack Wallen, visit his website jackwallen.com.

Related Topics:

Mobility Android Security Hardware Software Apple Google Mobility on ZDNet
Show Comments

Editor's Picks