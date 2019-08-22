How to avoid accidental back swipes in Android Q

Learn how to navigate Android Q like a pro and avoid accidental back swipes.
Have you given Android Q's Fully Gestural navigation a try? If not, you're missing out on one of the most efficient methods of moving about a mobile interface. Instead of having to tap various buttons, you can swipe your way around the UI. Once you get the hang of it, there's simply no going back.
But for some, there might be one area that leads to frustration. That area being those accidental back swipes. For instance, say you have an app open that includes a sidebar. You tend to open sidebars with a swipe from the left or right edge. When you do that in Android Q, chances are you're going back to whatever it was you were using prior to that app. In other words, instead of opening the sidebar, you've left the app you were using and are now either in another app, or on the homescreen. That unintentional action can get really frustrating after a while.
Fortunately, there's a way to avoid that very thing, as the developers anticipated this unintended consequence of the right or left swipe.
What you need
It should go without saying that this does require a device running Android Q. As this release of Android is still in beta, it means you'll be running a pre-release of the software. Outside of having Android Q, you need nothing special to make this work.
Enable Fully Gestural Navigation
But first, how do you enable that Fully Gestural navigation? That's quite simple. Here's how:
- Open Settings.
- Tap System | Gestures.
- Tap System navigation and then tap Fully gestural navigation (Figure A).
fgna.jpg
That's all there is to enabling Fully Gestural navigation.
Now, about that trick?
Avoiding accidental back swipes
When you're in an app and you need to open a sidebar, instead of swiping right or left in a horizontal fashion, swipe in a downward diagonal from the upper corner. For instance, to open the sidebar in Google drive swipe from the upper left corner toward the down right corner (Figure B).
fngb.jpg
And that's all there is to avoiding accidental back swipes. Remember, horizontal swipe right from the left edge or swipe left from the right edge to go back and do a downward diagonal swipe right or left to open sidebars.
Once you get in the habit of using those two types of swipes, you navigate Android Q like a pro.
