How to change a Slack channel name

You've been handed the keys to your company's Slack kingdom and told to make it productive. You log in as the administrator only to discover whoever originally set it all up did you and your fellow employees no favors by naming the channels in ways unconducive to efficient usage. What do you do? You could certainly create new channels and delete the old ones, or you could just rename the ones you have. It's that latter option I want to focus on. Why? Because it's the most efficient use of your time.

I'll demonstrate how to rename a Slack channel on both the mobile app and the desktop client.

What you'll need

The only thing you'll need is the admin credentials for your Slack account—you cannot rename channels unless you are the admin user.

Before you begin

Before you set out to rename a single channel, you'll want to make sure no one is using Slack. Who knows what kind of madness could ensue should you rename a channel while it's in use? So either do this after company hours or send a memo out to everyone to inform them when the change is going to happen and what the new channel name(s) will be.

How to rename a Slack channel on the mobile app

The first path we'll take is changing a channel name via the mobile app. The process isn't hard, it's just not exactly obvious. Here are the steps for changing the channel (I'll be demonstrating with the Android platform).

Open the Slack app. Open the workspace that contains the channel.

Open the channel in question.

Tap the downward-pointing arrow associated with the channel name (Figure A).

In the resulting window (Figure B), tap Edit.

In the Name section (Figure C), rename your channel.

Tap Save when finished.



Figure A

Figure B

Figure C

While renaming the channel, you can also edit the Purpose and Topic descriptions, for even more clarity.

How to rename a Slack channel on the desktop app

Now we'll set our sights on the desktop app. Here's how:

Open the Slack desktop client. Open the workspace that contains the channel.

Open the channel in question.

Click the gear icon (Figure D).

Click Additional Options.

Click Rename This Channel.

Type the new name and click Rename Channel (Figure E).



Figure D

Figure E

And that's all there is to renaming a Slack channel. Make sure to give those channels names that can help make your company's time on Slack clear and efficient. Use names that indicate the purpose of the channel and you'll find significantly less confusion.

