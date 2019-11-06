How to change the At A Glance information on the Android home screen

Help your Android home screen help you with even more At A Glance information displayed.

Did you know that you can customize what you see near the top of your Android home screen? Out of the box you might see the date and the weather, which is good information to have. But there's more to be offered. For instance, why not display your next calendar appointment, upcoming flight, or traffic information?

This can be a real boon for seriously busy on-the-go users. With a single tap, you can have all the information you need about your calendar, the weather, or your flight information. But how do you make this a part of your Android home screen? Let me show you how this is done.

How to change the At A Glance information on Android

To change the At A Glance information:

Long press any blank spot on your Android home screen. Tap Home settings. From within the resulting window, tap At A Glance. To get to this setting window faster, you can also long press the At A Glance portion of your Android home screen. From the At A Glance settings window, tap the slider for any of the available options: Calendar Events, Upcoming Flight Information, and/or Traffic Information. Once you've enabled any of the options, the related content will start appearing above the date/time/weather section of the home screen widget. When an entry appears, tap it to see more information.

And that's all there is to changing the At A Glance information on your Android home screen. If you're super busy, you'll be glad you added this bit of data to the home screen. Just use the feature with caution. You don't want to include your calendar events or flight information if prying eyes frequently have access to your phone. Be efficient in your mobility, but stay safe.

