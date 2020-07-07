How to collaborate with Google Keep notes

If you're looking for a simple collaboration tool, you might find Google Keep is the bare-minimum you've been after.

There are so many ways to collaborate. You could dive right into the deep end with Microsoft Teams or Slack , you can deploy a full-blown on-premises cloud server with Nextcloud, or you could roll your own service. But, what if all you really need is something simple, like collaborating with a note-taking tool?

If that sounds like something right up your alley, Google has you covered with Keep. Google Keep is a cloud-based note taking app that makes keeping notes in sync with all of your devices a breeze.

But what if you'd like to collaborate with one of those notes? Believe it or not, Google added that feature in some time ago. With the collaboration feature, you can share notes with other users and collaborate on them.

Let's find out how to share a Keep note with another user. Be warned, however, the collaborator in question must have a Google account, otherwise they won't be able to use Keep.

How to share your notes using Google Keep

Open Google Keep and navigate to the note in question. At the bottom of the note, you'll see a row of icons. Click the Collaborator icon (second from the left). In the resulting window, type the name or email address of the person you want to collaborate with on the note. If you need to collaborate with more than one user, type the name or email address and then type a comma, which will give you another spot for name or email address to type. Once you've added all of the collaborators you want to work with, click Save and the note will be added to your collaborators Keep.

Note: You cannot control the type of access a user has. If you add someone as a collaborator, they'll be able to add, delete, and edit entries to a note. Because of this, make sure you only collaborate with those you trust.

And that's all there is to collaborating on notes with Google Keep. This is a great way to work with others on simple collaborations.

