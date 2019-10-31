How to configure SSH authentication to a FreeRADIUS server

Find out how to configure FreeRADIUS as an SSH authentication server on Ubuntu.
If you have various admin users who log in to your Linux servers in your data center, you might want to have better control over the authentication of those accounts. Of course, one of the most secure methods is using SSH key authentication (which you should be using). But there might be an occasion that warrants using a central authentication server for SSH. Should that be the case, you can always make use of FreeRADIUS (see: How to install the daloRADIUS web-based interface for FreeRADIUS for instructions on how to install both FreeRADIUS and the web-based interface, daloRADIUS).
If that sounds like something you might want to try, read on.
What you'll need
To make this authentication system work, you'll need the following:
- A functioning FreeRADIUS server
- A user account with sudo privileges
- IP Address(es) for servers to be logged into via SSH
For the purpose of this tutorial, I'll be demonstrating on Ubuntu Server 18.04. The IP addresses I'll use are:
- 192.168.1.216 - FreeRADIUS server
- 192.168.1.16 - Client Server A
How to install the necessary authentication package
The first thing to be done is to install and configure the necessary authentication package on Client Server A. Log in to that server and issue the command:
sudo apt-get install libpam-radius-auth
How to configure the client server
Once you've done that, configure libpam-radius-auth with the necessary information. Issue the command:
sudo nano /etc/pam_radius_auth.conf
In that file, look for the line:
127.0.0.1 secret 1
Below that line, add the following:
192.168.1.216 PASSWORD 3
Make sure to change the IP address to match that of your FreeRADIUS server and change PASSWORD to a strong, unique password.
Save and close the file.
Set the permissions for that file with the command:
sudo chmod 0600 /etc/pam_radius_auth.conf
Next we must configure the login requirements. To do that, issue the command:
sudo nano /etc/pam.d/login
Near the top of that file (under the auth optional pam_faildelay.so entry), add the following:
auth sufficient pam_radius_auth.so
In that same file, locate the @include common-auth entry and add the following above it:
/etc/pam.d/sshd
Save and close the file.
Issue the command:
sudo nano /etc/pam.d/common-auth
Change the following line:
auth [success=1 default=ignore] pam_unix.so nullok_secure
To:
auth [success=1 default=ignore] pam_unix.so nullok_secure try_first_pass
Save and close the file.
Finally, on Client Server A, add the usernames (without passwords) who will be logging in via SSH with the command:
sudo useradd -m USERNAME
Where USERNAME is the name of the user to be added.
How to configure the FreeRADIUS server
Now that you're done with the client, let's configure the server. On the FreeRADIUS server, issue the command:
sudo nano /etc/freeradius/3.0/clients.conf
In the Define Radius Clients section (near the top), add the following:
client A { ipaddr = 192.168.1.16 secret = PASSWORD }
Make sure to change the IP address to that of your client server and set PASSWORD as the same password you used in the pam_radius_auth.conf file on the client server.
Save and close the file.
Now we add users. Issue the command:
sudo nano /etc/freeradius/3.0/users
In that file, you'll add a line for every user that needs to log into the client server. The line to be added (for each user) looks like:
USERNAME Cleartext-Password := "PASSWORD"
Where USERNAME is the user on the client server and PASSWORD is the password to be used for SSH login.
Add as many user entries as necessary remembering that each user must have a password-less account on the client server.
Save and close the file.
Restart FreeRADIUS with the command:
sudo systemctl restart freeradius
At this point you should then be able to SSH into the client server from any machine on your network with the credentials you've configured on the FreeRADUIS server.
Also see
- How to become a cybersecurity pro: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- Mastermind con man behind Catch Me If You Can talks cybersecurity (TechRepublic download)
- Windows 10 security: A guide for business leaders (TechRepublic Premium)
- How to add public SSH keys for users in Cockpit (TechRepublic)
- How to enable SSH session recording in CentOS 8 (TechRepublic)
- How to build curl with SFTP support (TechRepublic)
- How to quickly deploy a honeypot with Kali Linux (TechRepublic)
- Symantec antivirus crashes something again. This time Chrome 78 browsers (ZDNet)
- The best password managers of 2019 (CNET)
- Cybersecurity and cyberwar: More must-read coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)