How to connect Thunderbird contacts to Nextcloud

If your home office or company makes use of the Nextcloud on-premises cloud server, and you happen to use Thunderbird for your email client, you can sync contacts between the two. This means if you lean heavily on Nextcloud, you won't have to worry about going back and forth between the two sources for contact information.

I want to walk you through the configuration of this particular connection. I'll demonstrate on Pop!_OS Linux, but the process can be done on any platform that supports Thunderbird.

What you need

All you will need to make this work is a running instance of Nextcloud (with a user account you can log into), the Thunderbird email client, and the Card Book Thunderbird addon. For more information on installing and setting up Card Book, check out How to empower your Thunderbird contacts with CardBook. I will assume you've gone through the process of installing Card Book.

With those pieces at the ready, let's make this happen.

Locating the contacts URL

The first thing you must do is log into your Nextcloud account. Go to the Contacts app and, in the bottom left corner, click on the Settings gear icon. Click on the menu button (three horizontal dots) and then, from the drop-down menu, click Copy link (Figure A).

Configuring the sync

Now head over to Thunderbird and open the Card Book tab. In this window, right-click the left pane and select New Address Book (Figure B).

In the first window of the wizard select Remote and click Next. In the second window (Figure C), select CardDAV and then paste the URL from Nextcloud in the URL area. Type your Nextcloud credentials below that and click Validate.

Once the validation succeeds, click Next. In the resulting screen, give the Address Book a name, select a color, and then click Next. In the final screen, click Finish, and you're done.

If the newly created Address Book doesn't immediately sync, click the Synchronize button, and you're good to go.

Cloud-ify your contacts

With the help of Nextcloud and Card Book, you can now enjoy syncing your contacts to Thunderbird. If you use multiple instances of the open source email client, this is a great way to enjoy cloud-based synchronization of your contacts.

