How to create an easy screen recording in macOS

A screen recording serves many purposes. One of the most popular, within the world of IT, is to help show end-users how to do a certain task. After all, if a picture is worth a thousand words, imagine how much a video is worth—especially adjusted for inflation.

For some operating systems, creating easy screen recordings involves installing third-party software. In some cases, you'll also find yourself having to add necessary codecs and libraries, making the process a bit of a headache. If you're a macOS user, you may not know this, but the ability to create easy screen grab videos is not only built-in, it's incredibly easy.

The tool used for this, believe it or not, is the QuickTime Player. That's right, the default video player for macOS has more tricks up its sleeve than just playing videos. One such trick is recording your desktop. How do you do this? Simple. Open up the QuickTime player and then click File | New Screen Recording. A small window will appear. Click the Record button and then, when prompted, either click on the screen (to record the full screen) or drag on the screen to select where you want to record. Record your actions and then, when you're finished, click the small square in the circle that appears in your top bar to stop the recording. QuickTime will then open so you can view your recording. If it's good to go, click File | Export and select the resolution for the video. Give the video a name, select the location to house the file, and click Save.

That's all there is to it. You now have a handy screen recording of your macOS desktop.

