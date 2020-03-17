How to deploy a Kubernetes cluster with Multipass

Looking for the easiest way to deploy a Kubernetes cluster? Get it done in under five minutes with Multipass.
Multipass is a new-ish tool that makes deploying virtual machines (VMs) for development about as easy as it gets. With Multipass you can spin up a fresh Ubuntu environment with a single command from Linux, Windows, or macOS.
For those that are looking to develop on a Kubernetes cluster, you're in luck. With the help of k3s, you can deploy a Kubernetes cluster with ease.
I'm going to show you how to do just that.
SEE: Flash storage: A guide for IT pros (TechRepublic Premium)
What you'll need
In order to make this work, you'll need Multipass installed on your platform of choice. I'll be demonstrating on Pop!_OS, but what operating system you use shouldn't matter.
On the off-chance you haven't installed Multipass, you can do that on any distribution of Linux that supports snap with the command:
sudo snap install multipass --classic --stable
Once you have Multipass up and running, you're ready to go.
How to launch your virtual machines
The first thing we'll do is launch three virtual machines to serve as the Kubernetes master and nodes. We're going to configure these VMs for:
Name
Number of CPUs
Total Memory
Total storage
First launch the master with the command:
multipass launch --name k3s-master --cpus 1 --mem 1024M --disk 3G
Next, launch the two nodes with the commands:
multipass launch --name k3s-node1 --cpus 1 --mem 1024M --disk 3G multipass launch --name k3s-node2 --cpus 1 --mem 1024M --disk 3G
Once those are up and running, you're ready to continue.
How to deploy the Kubernetes master
With a single command you'll download an installation script into the running master VM, set a permission, and run the script. That command is:
multipass exec k3s-master -- /bin/bash -c "curl -sfL https://get.k3s.io | K3S_KUBECONFIG_MODE="644" sh -"
The above command should complete in about thirty seconds. When it finishes, you should see "Starting k3s" (Figure A).
Figure A
Before you deploy the nodes, you need to first find out the IP address of the master. To do this, issue the command:
multipass list
You should see the IP address of your master listed (Figure B).
Figure B
Next, we need the Kubernetes join token from the master. To do this, you have to gain access to the VM shell with the command:
multipass shell k3s-master
Once inside the shell, locate the join token with the command:
sudo cat /var/lib/rancher/k3s/server/node-token
Copy and paste the token presented to you (Figure C).
Figure C
How to deploy and join the Kubernetes nodes
Before we issue the command to join the first node to the cluster, pass the join token value to a shell variable like so:
K3S_TOKEN=ID
Where ID is your join token.
Once your token is saved as the K3S_TOKEN variable value, join the first node with the command:
multipass exec k3s-node1 -- /bin/bash -c "curl -sfL https://get.k3s.io | K3S_TOKEN=${K3S_TOKEN} K3S_URL=${K3S_NODEIP_MASTER} sh -"
Join the second node with the command:
multipass exec k3s-node2 -- /bin/bash -c "curl -sfL https://get.k3s.io | K3S_TOKEN=${K3S_TOKEN} K3S_URL=${K3S_NODEIP_MASTER} sh -"
How to check your Kubernetes cluster
To make sure all is working, gain access to the k3s-master shell with the command:
multipass shell k3s-master
Once in the shell, issue the command:
kubectl get nodes
You should see both nodes and the master are ready to go (Figure D).
Figure D
Congratulations, you just launched a full-blown Kubernetes cluster in less than five minutes. Jump in and start developing.
Also see
- Hiring kit: Database administrator (TechRepublic Premium)
- How to quickly spin up MicroK8s with Multipass (TechRepublic)
- How to use Multipass, a new tool for launching virtual machines (TechRepublic)
- How to share data between host and VM with Multipass (TechRepublic)
- How to become a database administrator: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- 10 things companies are keeping in their own data centers (TechRepublic download)
- How hyperscale data centers are reshaping all of IT (ZDNet)
- Best cloud services for small businesses (CNET)
- DevOps: More must-read coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)