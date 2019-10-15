If your privacy is more important than Facebook knowing exactly where you are at all times, you might want to disable location tracking.

How to disable Facebook location tracking If your privacy is more important than Facebook knowing exactly where you are at all times, you might want to disable location tracking.

If you're a Facebook app power user, you might like to take advantage of the Check In feature and other tools that require the use of your device location tracking system. However, for the average user, this setting should be considered an invasion of privacy. Why? Because by regularly allowing the Facebook app to keep tabs on your location, you make it possible for bad actors to precisely track your location. That could, given the wrong person and situation, not end well.

Even though Facebook warns users that the precise location tracking makes for a much more reliable and enjoyable experience, your privacy should be far more important than getting the most out of the Facebook app. If that's piqued your interest, you'll probably want to shut down that location tracking option in the Facebook app. But how?

It requires a bit of navigation, but it's not all too challenging. Let me show you how to disable the location tracking feature.

SEE: Windows 10 security: A guide for business leaders (TechRepublic Premium)

Disabling location tracking in Facebook

Open the Facebook app and then tap the menu button in the upper right corner. Tap Settings & Privacy and then tap Settings. Scroll down and tap Location. Tap Location Access and then tap Location Services. In the resulting window, tap Deny.

Once you've done that, back out of the settings and you can start using the Facebook app without worrying it is tracking your every move. Enjoy a bit more privacy with the social media tool.

Mobile Enterprise Newsletter BYOD, wearables, IoT, mobile security, remote support, and the latest phones, tablets, and apps IT pros need to know about are some of the topics we'll address. Delivered Tuesdays and Fridays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see

