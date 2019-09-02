How to enable caching on Nextcloud 16

Find out how to improve the performance of your Nextcloud cloud server by enabling caching.
Nextcloud is an incredibly powerful and flexible on-premises cloud server that any business (regardless of size) can make use of. Although out of the box, Nextcloud performs well, it is possible to gain significant increases in performance by enabling caching. Caching increases performance by storing frequently-requested objects in memory for faster retrieval.
I'm going to walk you through the process of setting up caching on Nextcloud 16, with the help of redis.
SEE: Hybrid cloud: A guide for IT pros (TechRepublic download)
What you'll need
All you will need to make this work is a running instance of Nextcloud and a user account with sudo privileges.
How to install and configure Redis
The first thing to be done is the installation of Redis. To do this, open a terminal window on your Netcloud server and issue the command:
sudo apt-get install redis-server
Start and enable redis with the command:
sudo systemctl start redis-server sudo systemctl enable redis-server
Once installed, you'll need to configure redis. Issue the command:
sudo nano /etc/redis/redis.conf
Edit the following lines to reflect these changes:
port 0 unixsocket /var/run/redis/redis.sock unixsocketperm 700
Save and close that file.
Next we must add redis to the www-data group, otherwise Nextcloud loading will fail. Do that with the command:
sudo usermod -aG redis www-data
How to configure Nextcloud
Now we have to configure Nextcloud. To do this, issue the command:
sudo nano /var/www/html/nextcloud/config/config.php
In that file, paste the following above the final ); line:
'memcache.local' => '\\OC\\Memcache\\Redis', 'memcache.locking' => '\\OC\\Memcache\\Redis', 'redis' => array ( 'host' => '/var/run/redis/redis.sock', 'port' => 0, 'timeout' => 0, 'password' => '', 'dbindex' => 0, ),
Your file should look similar to that in Figure A.
Figure A
nextcloudcachea.jpg
Save and close that file.
With Nextcloud configured, restart the web server with the command:
sudo systemctl restart apache2
How to configure php.ini
Finally, let's configure PHP Opcache (which is recommended by Nextcloud to improve basic functionality). To do this, issue the command:
sudo nano /etc/php/7.*/apache2/php.ini
Where * is the latest release of PHP installed on your system.
Go through that file (starting around line 1799) and make sure the following lines are configured as such (in many cases they need to simply be uncommented by removing the leading ; character):
opcache.enable=1 opcache.enable_cli=1 opcache.interned_strings_buffer=8 opcache.max_accelerated_files=10000 opcache.memory_consumption=128 opcache.save_comments=1 opcache.revalidate_freq=1
Save and close that file.
Once again, restart Apache with the command:
sudo systemctl restart apache2
Open Nextcloud
Point your browser to your Nextcloud instance. The service should open as expected, only this time you have caching properly enabled. You should see a much-improved performance increase. Congratulations, you've fine-tuned Nextcloud to better meet the growing demand placed on your on-premises cloud server.
Also see
- Hybrid cloud: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- Serverless computing: A guide for IT leaders (TechRepublic Premium)
- How to install Nextcloud 16 on Ubuntu 18.04 (TechRepublic)
- How to authenticate Nextcloud to an OpenLDAP server (TechRepublic)
- How to install and connect the new Nextcloud desktop client (TechRepublic)
- How to configure SMTP for Nextcloud (TechRepublic)
- What's the best cloud storage for you? (ZDNet)
- Top cloud providers 2019: AWS, Microsoft, Azure, Google Cloud; IBM makes hybrid move; Salesforce dominates SaaS (ZDNet)
- Best cloud services for small businesses (CNET)
- Microsoft Office vs Google Docs Suite vs LibreOffice (Download.com)
- Cloud computing: More must-read coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)