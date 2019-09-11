How to enable DNS-over-HTTPS in Firefox

If you're looking to gain as much privacy and security from the Firefox browser, you might want to enable DNS-over-HTTPS.
DNS-over-HTTPS works by sending URLs to a DNS server over encrypted HTTPS. The point is to hide your DNS queries from third-party observers. With this protocol at play, those observers won't be able to sniff out your packets and tell what websites you're about to access.
If you're serious about your security and privacy, you'll want this feature working for you. However, out of the box, Firefox does not enable DNS-over-HTTPS. Fortunately, it's really easy to take care of. Let me show you how to do just that.
Before I do, let me warn you: If you're attempting this on a company-owned computer, you might not be able to. Why? Because many companies prefer to monitor employee searching. If that's your company, you may find yourself locked out of this feature. If your company doesn't monitor your searching, you're probably good to go.
Enabling DNS-over-HTTPS in Firefox
- Open Firefox, click the menu button, and then click Preferences.
- In the resulting window, scroll down to Network Settings and click Settings.
- In the Connection Settings popup, click the checkbox for Enable DNS over HTTPS.
- In the dropdown, select either Cloudflare (which is the default), or select Custom to enter your choice of DNS servers. If you go the custom route, you have to have a DNS provider that supports DNS-over-HTTPS (such as CleanBrowsing, Google Public DNS, Quad9, and Yandex.DNS). The new settings will apply, without having to restart your browser.
- Once you're done, close the preferences window and enjoy your DNS queries tucked inside the HTTPS protocol.
And, to those who might be concerned about such things, you shouldn't see much (if any) slowdown in your DNS queries. So Firefox users, have at private searching, thanks to DNS-over-HTTPS.
