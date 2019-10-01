Knowing how much battery your Android device has, in percentage, is key to getting through the day. Re-enable this feature in Android 10.

How to enable the battery percentage icon in Android 10 Knowing how much battery your Android device has, in percentage, is key to getting through the day. Re-enable this feature in Android 10.

I know this might seem a bit trivial, but to users like myself who test the limits of their Android device battery, knowing precisely how much juice is left in the tank is important. Consider this: You're driving a new car and instead of a fuel indicator that informs you precisely how much you have in either the tank or the batteries, you get a tiny icon that estimates how much "go" you have left in a somewhat vague manner.

One day, one hour.

How far will that get me?

You wouldn't want that, now would you? No. You want to know exactly how much farther you can go before it's time to refuel or recharge.

The same holds true with our mobile devices. We don't want to have to guess as to how much battery we have left. This is especially apropos for busy power users who depend on their mobile devices to get them through a day of work. No IT pro wants to function without their trusty digital sidekick, right?

That being the case, it might surprise you to find out the developers of Android 10 have decided to disable the battery percentage by default. That means you'd be spending most of your day hoping the estimate given will last you until it's time to turn out the lights. From my perspective, that was a mistake. Fortunately, it is quite easy to enable that percentage indicator.

In defense of the developers, the default makes use of the Wellness app to get an estimate on how much battery life remains. This is indicated by a day and hour format. However, that is only found in the notification shade. On the home screen, you only get a battery icon that attempts to indicate how much battery remains with a visual cue (Figure A).

Figure A

It isn't until you drag down the notification shade that you get to see the real estimate of remaining battery power (Figure B).

Figure B

For some users, that might be a much easier means of knowing how much battery life remains in the device. However, for those who've been using Android for a very long time, we live and die by that percentage. On top of that, we have yet to see any indication that the Wellness app estimation is spot on. If it is, great. If not, there's always the percentage indicator to lean on. And because, once enabled, the percentage only lives on the home screen (as when you pull down the notification shade, you see the Wellness estimate of battery life), you get the best of both worlds.

I'm going to show you how to re-enable that percentage indicator.

What you'll need

The only thing you'll need to make this happen is a device running Android 10.

How to enable the battery percentage indicator in Android 10

You'll be surprised at how easy it is to enable the battery percentage indicator. Thanks to the developers realizing a large number of users would want that feature back, the Enable/Disable switch is found in Settings | Battery. So tap through to that window (Figure C) and then tap the On/Off slider to the On position.

Figure C

And that's all there is to it. You can now get an at-a-glance idea of how much battery your device has, in good ol' fashion percentage. And, if you prefer the new-school method, drag down that notification shade to see it listed in the day/hour estimation.

