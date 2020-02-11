How to enable the camera grid in the Google Camera app

Learn how to take the best possible photos for your business with your Android phone by enabling the view finder grid.

If you use your Android device to take photos for your business, you should know every trick in the book to make those photos look incredible. And with phones like the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 4, those photos are pretty amazing out of the box. However, the software and hardware can only do so much.

You need to be able to know how to do things like framing your subject for the best possible photo. One sure-fire way of improving your photo composition is by using the gridlines--a cross hatching of lines that help you place your subjects in the best possible location within the frame.

There is a theory for using grid lines that says if you place points of interest at either a grid intersection or along the grid lines, your photo will be more balanced. But how do you enable those gridlines? It's quite simple. Let me show you.

How to enable grid lines in Google Camera

Open the Google Camera app and tap the downward-pointing arrow at the top of the screen. From the resulting popup, tap the gear icon. Tap Grid Type and then select a grid option (such as 4 x 4) from the resulting popup. As a point of trivia, the Golden Ratio is based on the Fibonacci Sequence, which some believe is the ideal grid to draw the viewer's attention to exactly where it should go. Once selected, the grid will appear in the camera app frame, where you can then start lining up your subjects for the best possible pictures you can get.

Remember: Any photo you take for your business should be done so with a nod to balance and structure, such that the images will be both professional and eye-catching. With the newly enabled grid, you're one step closer to making that happen.

