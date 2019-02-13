Mobility

How to force zoom in Android

With both the Chrome and Firefox browsers on Android, you can force the hand of those sites and enable zoom.

By | February 13, 2019, 9:47 AM PST

Have you ever visited a website on your Android device and been unable to read the text? When that happens, your first instinct is to zoom in on the page. However, with some sites zoom is disabled. No matter how hard you try, that zoom gesture simply won't work. What gives? The reasons for not allowing zoom on a website escape me (especially given how many people visit sites on mobile devices). However, with both the Chrome and Firefox browsers on Android, you can force the hand of those sites and enable zoom, whether it wants you to or not.

The process for enabling force zoom on Android should work on most recent iterations of Chrome and Firefox on Android (from Android 7 to 9). The only thing that should matter is that you have the most recent update to Chrome and Firefox. I'll demonstrate on Android Pie, running on a Pixel 3.

Update Chrome and Firefox

On the off-chance you're using an outdated version of Chrome or Firefox, you can update them with the following steps:

  1. Open the Google Play Store on your Android device.
  2. Tap the menu button in the upper left corner.
  3. Tap My apps & games.
  4. Locate the Chrome entry and, if available, tap the UPDATE button.
  5. Do the same for Firefox.
  6. Allow the updates to complete.

Once Chrome is updated, you're ready to go.

How to force zoom for Chrome

In order to force zoom in Chrome, you need to follow these steps:

  1. Open Chrome on your Android device.
  2. Tap the menu button in the top right corner.
  3. Tap Settings.
  4. Tap the Accessibility entry.
  5. Tap to enable the Force enable zoom option (Figure A).

Figure A

Figure A

Enabling force zoom in Chrome.

That's all there is to it. At this point, every website you visit with the Chrome browser will offer zoom.

How to force zoom for Firefox

If you use the Firefox browser, you can also force the zoom option. Believe it or not, it's taken care of in the same fashion. Here's how:

  1. Open Firefox.
  2. Tap the menu button in the top right corner.
  3. Tap Settings.
  4. Tap Accessibility.
  5. Tap to enable Always enable zoom (Figure B).

Figure B

Figure B

Enabling the force zoom option in Firefox.

And that's all there is to ensure that every site you visit on your Android device (whether you use Chrome or Firefox) can zoom in so you can always read the text.

