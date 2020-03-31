How to get started with Zoom's apps for iOS and Android

Meeting online with Zoom doesn't mean you're tied to your desk—learn how to host or join video conferences from your smartphone.

Millions of Americans are now working from home due to the coronavirus outbreak and that means demand for video chat apps and other remote collaboration tools has skyrocketed. If your team is looking for ways to communicate face-to-face while maintaining social distancing, Zoom is just one of the tools you have at your disposal.

Newly remote workers may find themselves using Zoom for the first time and most will probably opt for the Zoom desktop client for Windows or macOS. But, what if your remote work situation still requires moving around, be it inside or out of the house? A desktop video conferencing app won't cut it.

That's where Zoom Cloud Meetings for iOS and Android come in. If you're not sure how to get started with Zoom for your mobile device, it's time to get up to speed.

Make sure you download the Zoom Cloud Meetings app

A search in the App Store or Google Play Store will reveal a lot of products called Zoom, and a lot of other products by the actual makers of Zoom as well. Downloading the wrong app--especially if your meeting is happening soon--can be frustrating.

The app you're looking for is called Zoom Cloud Meetings. Other Zoom apps are for integrations or conference room scheduling, which are useful for enterprise workers, but not necessarily those who just need to host or attend a Zoom meeting on their mobile device.

How to host a new meeting in Zoom from your phone

Anyone with a free Zoom account can host a meeting. Meeting size limits are set to 100 users, including the host, for both free and paid accounts--unless you've paid for larger meeting capacity. For free Zoom accounts, meetings with two or more people will automatically end at the 40-minute mark.

After you install the Zoom app on your iOS or Android device, have an active Zoom account, and sign in to the app, you'll see the screen shown in Figure A.

Figure A

From there, simply tap on New Meeting, then Start A Meeting, and you'll be in a new conference where you can access controls to share documents, invite other people, and do other things similar to what you can do in the desktop version of Zoom for macOS and Windows.

How to join a meeting in Zoom from your phone

If you've ever joined a meeting on the Zoom desktop app, you're familiar with how joining a meeting works: The host sends you a link via email, text, or in the Zoom app (if you have both shared Zoom contact details), you click the URL, and the Zoom app automatically joins the meeting.

It's the same on mobile devices: If you get an email to join a conference and have the Zoom mobile app installed, all you need to do is tap on the meeting URL and Zoom Cloud Meetings will launch, adding you to the meeting. If you don't have Zoom Cloud Meetings installed, you'll see the screen shown in Figure B, at which point you'll have to download and run the app--a Zoom account is not required to join meetings.

Figure B

