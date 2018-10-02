How to get your broken Pixel phone repaired by Google

For a long time, Apple was one of the only smartphone manufacturers that provided a proprietary repair service for its devices. Owners of many other devices had to go through an extended warranty provider, or leverage insurance provided by the carrier for out-of-warranty repairs.

Now, Google Pixel and Pixel 2 users have a new repair option in Google's Repair Center, a mail-away service for fixing Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL devices. As noted by our sister site CNET, the Repair Center focuses on fixes not covered by warranty, such as a cracked screen, water damage, or problems with the camera.

If you have a supported device and would like to begin a repair, start by heading to the official Google website. Once there, click on the big blue button that says "Start a repair order."

On the next screen, you'll need to enter the device's IMEI or serial number. This number can be found on the original box, the SIM tray, or under the settings in "About phone." You'll be asked to confirm that this is your device, then click Continue.

On the next screen, you will select the damage type from one of 15 tiles before you'll be given a repair option. Once you've selected the damage that most closely matches what is wrong with your device, click Next.

Now, you'll be given a repair option. If the device is under warranty for the damage, you'll be informed of that, and given steps for contacting Google. If not, you'll be given other repair options you can follow to get your phone fixed.

Google's Repair Center only offers a mail-in service, but there are Google certified repair centers available in multiple countries. Check out the full list, and more information about out-of-warranty repairs, here.

