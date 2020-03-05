How to install and use the NordPass password manager on Linux

The makers of NordVPN have come out with a new version of their NordPass password manager. Find out how to install and use it.

From the office of "things you should have started doing years ago," comes a warning I've given countless times: A password manager should be considered a must-have.

With that out of my system, I wanted to make you aware of a relatively new password manager on the market. NordPass comes from the makers of NordVPN, so you know it takes security seriously. NordPass includes all of the features you've come to expect from a password manager:

Autosave and autofill

Password sharing (requires Premium plan)

Import

Password generator

OCR scanning

Biometric authorization

What makes NordPass special, is that it's available for nearly every platform you need:

mac OS

Windows

Linux

Android

iOS

There are even plugins for the Firefox, Chrome, Edge, Safari, Brave, and Opera browsers, so you can access your passwords no matter where you are or what platform you're using.

NordPass is available with two different plans:

Free: Use only 1 device at a time and no secure password sharing. Premium ($2.49/month): Use up to six devices simultaneously and includes secure password sharing.



Note: You do need to create a NordPass account, so your secured password database can be stored on the Nord cloud servers and you can access it from your various devices.

Once you've created your account, it's time to install.

How to install NordPass

The developers of NordPass have made it simple to install the application, with the help of a snap package. For any Linux distribution that supports snap packages, open a terminal window and issue the command:

sudo snap install nordpass

Once the installation completes, you should find the app listed in your desktop menu (Figure A).

Figure A

How to use NordPass

Launch the application and you'll be prompted to log in with the email address associated with your NordPass account. Type the email address for your account and click Log In (Figure B).

Figure B

A six-digit code will be sent to the email address associated with your account. Retrieve that number, type it in the required field (Figure C), and the setup process will continue.

Figure C

You will then be prompted to create a master password. Make sure to use a strong, unique password for this, as the data is saved on a third-party server (Figure D).

Figure D

At this point, NordPass will open and you're ready to start adding entries or import a CSV file of login credentials (Figure E).

Figure E

The verdict

I've used a lot of password managers in my time. To date, none of them have made it easier to import entries from another application than NordPass. With a clean interface, easy-to-use features (that don't get bogged down in too many bells and whistles), I can happily recommend this tool for the job.

I doubt NordPass will tempt me away from my current password manager of choice, but at the moment it's a really close call--I'm still comparing the two. But given my default choice is open source, it gets the nod. Give this tool a try and see if it doesn't become your go-to password manager.

