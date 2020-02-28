How to install and use the open source OTPClient 2FA tool on Linux

If your desktop of choice is Linux, you don't have to be without a 2FA tool, thanks to OTPClient.
Two-factor authentication (2FA) isn't perfect, but it's far better than relying on the standard username/password security convention. For those that use 2FA, mobile options like Authy and the Google Authenticator are the most-used choices. But what about those looking for an open source GUI 2FA tool for the Linux desktop? If that's you, there's OTPClient.
OTPClient is a highly secure and easy to use GTK+ 2FA tool that supports both time-based one-time Passwords (TOTP) and HMAC-based one-time passwords (HOTP). Other features include:
Custom digits (between 4 and 10 inclusive)
Custom period for codes to be valid (between 10 and 120 seconds inclusive)
Supports SHA1, SHA256 and SHA512 algorithms
Supports steam codes
Import encrypted Authenticator Plus backup
Import and export encrypted and/or plain andOTP backup
Encrypted local database is encrypted using AES256-GCM
I want to walk you through the installation and use of OTPClient. I'll be demonstrating on Ubuntu Desktop 19.10, but the installation process will work with any Debian-based distribution.
How to install the OTPClient
In order to install OTPClient, we must first add the necessary repository. Open a terminal window and issue the command:
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:dawidd0811/otpclient
When prompted, hit Enter on your keyboard to add the repository. Once that command completes, update apt with the command:
sudo apt-get update
Finally, install OTPClient with the command:
sudo apt-get install otpclient -y
When the installation completes, you should see an OTPClient entry in your desktop menu (Figure A).
Figure A
Click the OTPClient entry to open the app.
How to use the OTPClient
When you first launch OTPClient, you'll be prompted to either restore or create a database (Figure B).
Figure B
Click Create New Database and, when prompted, give the new database a name and a location (Figure C).
Figure C
Next, type and verify a password to protect the database and click OK (Figure D).
Figure D
Once OTPClient opens, you need to create some tokens. Click the + button in the upper left corner of the main window (Figure E).
Figure E
You have a few options for adding 2FA tokens:
Using a webcam
Taking a screenshot
Using a QR code (either from a file or the clipboard)
Manually
If your system doesn't have a webcam, take a screenshot of the QR code to be scanned and save it as a .png file. Click the + button on the OTPClient main page and select Using A QR Code | From File. Locate the .png file and click Open (Figure F).
Figure F
The new token will show up in the OTPClient main window, ready to use (Figure G).
Figure G
And that's all there is to installing and using the open source OTPClient 2FA tool on Linux.
