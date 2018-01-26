How to install Microsoft Core fonts on Linux

Fonts. For some people the word is nothing more than five letters combined together, in a specific way, to make, well, a word. For a certain set of people, however, the word font is a gateway to wonder and a limitless landscape to be explored. If you're a Linux user, you know there's a certain subset of fonts that are very often required, but never installed by default. The fonts I'm talking about are the Microsoft Core fonts. These include the likes of Andale Mono, Arial Black, Arial, Comic Sans MS, Courier New, Georgia, Impact, Times New Roman, Trebuchet, Verdana, and Webdings. Some of these fonts are pretty important, especially when you're having to exchange files with other users. Without Arial or Times New Roman, you might find yourself in a bit of pickle.

So how do you get those fonts on your linux machine? Easy. With a single command, you can enjoy those standard fonts like everyone else. I will demonstrate on a Ubuntu Linux 17.10 installation. To do this, open up a terminal window and issue the command sudo apt install msttcorefonts. Type y and then your sudo password. During the installation, you will have to use the tab button to accept the necessary license. Once you've accepted, the installation will complete and your MS Core fonts are ready to use.

Just so you know, the reason these fonts aren't installed by default, is a licensing issue. But installing with this method allows you to accept the EULA and you'll be good to go. Enjoy your added fonts and the ability to better collaborate with your fellow employees and clients.

Automatically sign up for TechRepublic's Open Source Weekly Newsletter for more hot tips and tricks. Subscribe

Also see