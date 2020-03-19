How to install the FileCloud server on Ubuntu 16.04

If you're in need of an on-premises cloud server solution, FileCloud might be what your business is looking for.

FileCloud is a powerful self-hosted cloud server that could certainly be a solution your business would be happy with. This on-premises server software includes features like:

Desktop Sync Client

Endpoint Backup

ServerLink - Multi Site

Data Governance

Smart Content Classification

Data Leak Prevention

Network Folders, NTFS Support

Full Text Search

It is quite powerful and offers just about everything you might need to bring your cloud server needs in-house. To make FileCloud even more enticing, it includes one of the better user onboarding experiences I've seen in a cloud solution.

I'm going to walk you through the process of getting FileCloud up and running on Ubuntu Server 16.04. You read that correctly, 16.04. Why? Because no matter how many times I've tried to install the software on either Ubuntu 18.04 or CentOS 8, it simply won't work. The good news is that Ubuntu 16.04 still has plenty of life left in it. Hopefully, by the time 16.04 is sunsetted, the developers of FileCloud will have made it such that their software can be installed on more up-to-date platforms.

What you'll need

A running, updated instance of Ubuntu 16.04

A user with sudo privileges

A license for FileCloud

FileCloud is not free. You can sign up for a 15-day trial license and then decide if the software is something you'd like to continue using. To find out more about the FileCloud licensing visit their price/feature matrix.

How to upgrade Ubuntu server

The first thing you must do is upgrade the server. This is imperative. To do this, log in to your Ubuntu server and issue the following two commands:

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get upgrade -y

Should the kernel get upgraded in the process, make sure to reboot the server before continuing.

How to install FileCloud

The installation of FileCloud can be done via three commands:

wget http://patch.codelathe.com/tonidocloud/live/installer/filecloud-liu.sh chmod u+x filecloud-liu.sh sudo ./filecloud-liu.sh

The installation takes considerable time, so walk away and do something else. There is no interaction with the installer, so when you return you should see the bash prompt.

How to get your license

You'll need to get your license for your trial. Once you've signed up for an account, you'll receive an email with your credentials and a link to the portal where you can download your license. Save that file on your local storage.

How to finish the installation

Point a web browser to http://SERVER_IP (where SERVER_IP is the IP address of the hosting server). Once there you'll see two tabs:

Basic Checks

Extended Checks

Everything on both of those checks should be fine. Instead of combing through those two tabs, simply point your browser to http://SERVER_IP/admin (where SERVER_IP is the IP address of the hosting server). Log in with the credentials admin/password. Once you've logged in click through the welcome screen and you'll land on a license upload popup (Figure A).

Figure A

Click Install License and then locate the license.xml file you downloaded from the portal. Once you've located it, click Apply and then click Close (Figure B).

Figure B

Once you've taken care of that, you'll be prompted to finish up a few more pieces. First, remove the install directory with the command:

sudo rm -rf /var/www/html/install

After that, head over to settings and configure the following:

Admin email

Server URL

Email settings

Once you've taken care of that, you're ready to start kicking the tires of FileCloud.

Congratulations, you now have a powerful on-premises cloud server ready to help you take your on-site cloud game to the next level. Whether or not this solution is the right one for you will be revealed after your 15-day trial is over.

