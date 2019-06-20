How to install the Insync beta 3 client that includes OneDrive syncing

Insync is planning on rolling out a new version which includes OneDrive support. Find out more.

If you like to keep a local copy of your Google Drive folders on your desktop, you might be familiar with Insync. This particular syncing solution is one of the best I have come across, and to make it even better Insync supports Linux, macOS, and Windows.

At the moment, Insync is at version 1.5.7 and does a great job of syncing Google Drive to the desktop. However, with the next major version (3.0) Insync is adding support for OneDrive. This means you can sync more than just Google Drive to your local drive.

But the 3.0 release isn't just about OneDrive, as it also:

Includes faster syncing.

Simplifies the set-up of syncing pairs.



Has an improved UI.



Allows you to sync any folders.



Includes Ignore Rules



Adds Docs conversion.



And much more.



But seeing as how there are no official sync clients for either Google Drive or OneDrive for Linux, Insync version 3.0 could be a must-have for Linux users who depend upon these services. To make this beta more appealing, there is no fee for connecting OneDrive during the beta period (once the beta period ends, all standard fees will apply).

How do you install the Insync 3.0 beta? I'm going to demonstrate on Ubuntu Desktop 19.04. All you will need is a Google Drive or OneDrive account, a working instance of Ubuntu Desktop (or any Ubuntu derivative), and a user account with sudo privileges.

Note: You can also easily install Insync beta 3.0 on either macOS or Windows, using the standard installation methods.

Installing

There are two things you must know. First, this is beta software, so use it at your own risk. Second, if you already have an instance of Insync 1.5 installed, do not sync the same local folder with 3.0. You will need to sync Google Drive to another local folder (or risk data loss).

To install Insync 3.0, do the following:

Download the .deb file for Ubuntu 18.04 (it will install on 19.04 as well). Open a terminal window and change into the Downloads directory.

Install with the command sudo dpkg -i insync*.deb

When the installation errors out, resolve the problem with the command sudo apt-get install -f



After the installation finishes, the Insync beta 3 window will open. In this window (Figure A), you can choose between Google Drive or OneDrive.

× insyncbetaa.jpg

The set up for each sync is similar (you click one option, log into that service, and give it the necessary permissions). Once you've taken care of that, make sure to click the change link on the Insync Google Drive configuration (Figure B) so you can change the local sync folder.

× insyncbetab.jpg

Once you've configured Google Drive, you can then go back and add OneDrive to the sync. To do that, click the OneDrive button at the top left of the main Insync window (Figure C).

× insyncbetac.jpg

Outstanding Sync made better

And that, my friends, is all there is to installing and using the Insync beta 3.0 version. With the improvements to the client and the addition of OneDrive, an already outstanding sync tool has been made considerably better. Give the beta version a try, but only if you're okay with using unstable software.

