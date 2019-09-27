How to install the Tonido Personal Cloud Server on Ubuntu Server 18.04

If you have a need for a personal cloud server, Tonido might do the trick.

If you have files and documents that you'd rather not save on a public cloud, you might be wondering what you're options are. Fortunately, those options are plenty. One such choice is the Tonido Personal Cloud Server.



Tonido is geared toward home usage (they also offer the FileCloud for businesses and enterprises), but that doesn't preclude you from making it your SOHO cloud server. Because of the way Tonido functions, you are able to access those cloud-stored files from any web browser anywhere.

I'm going to walk you through the process of installing Tonido on the Ubuntu Server 18.04 platform.

What you'll need

All you will need to make this work is an instance of Ubuntu Server 18.04 and a user account with sudo privileges. With those at the ready, let's get our personal cloud on.

How to install dependencies

Tonido doesn't require too much in the way of dependencies. To install what it does require, open a terminal window and issue the following commands:

wget http://security.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/pool/main/libp/libpng/libpng12-0_1.2.54-1ubuntu1.1_amd64.deb sudo dpkg -i libpng12-0_1.2.54-1ubuntu1.1_amd64.deb sudo apt-get install libjpeg8 libfontconfig -y

Once the dependencies are installed, you're ready to download and install Tonido.

How to install Tonido

To install Tonido, download the installer with the command:

wget http://www.tonido.com/download.php?tonido64.tar.gz

Once that file has downloaded, install it with the commands:

sudo mkdir /usr/local/tonido sudo tar -zxvf download.php\?tonido64.tar.gz -C /usr/local/tonido

Next create a systemd file with the command:

sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/tonido.service

In that file, paste the following:

[Unit] Description=Tonido Server After=local-fs.target network.target [Service] Type=forking User=root Group=root ExecStart=/usr/local/tonido/tonido.sh start ExecStop=/usr/local/tonido/tonido.sh stop Restart=on-failure RestartSec=5 [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target

Save and close the file.

Start and enable Tonido with the commands:

sudo systemctl start tonido sudo systemctl enable tonido

Finish the installation

Open a web browser on your network and point it to http://SERVER_IP:10001 (where SERVER_IP is the IP address of the server hosting Tonidao). You will be greeted by the first page of the installer (Figure A).

Figure A

After the initial setup, you'll walk through the following screens:

Your remote access server URL

Remote access and sharing options



Media file indexing options



Information on mobile apps



A word of caution: During the installation you are able to specify which folders are allowed to be accessed via remote and sharing. For security purposes, you shouldn't allow remote access to all folders. Instead, specify which folders can be accessed remotely.

Accessing your Tonido install from anywhere

If you are outside of your LAN, you can reach your instance of Tonido using the URL provided during the installation. For example, if during the installation, you setup the account name TechRepublic, your access URL would be TechRepublic.tonidoid.com. That URL will automatically redirect to your local installation, so you can work with your personal cloud.

And that's all there is to installing the Tonido Personal Cloud server on Ubuntu Server 18.04. Enjoy your personal cloud.

