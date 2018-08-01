How to keep your Ubuntu Linux systems updated with uCaresystem

Image: Jack Wallen

If you're like me, you prefer to keep your Linux systems as up to date as possible. After all, vulnerabilities are patched, new features are added, and a server or desktop can be made to run more smoothly and securely by keeping it as "in the now" as possible. To that end, most users will open up a terminal window and run the tried-and-true sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get upgrade command to catch anything available for their system.

The thing is, those two commands either may not catch everything or they leave behind outdated files that can lead to problems down the road. Of course, you could add to your list of commands the likes of sudo apt-get autoremove and apt-get clean. Wouldn't it be nice if there were a single tool to take care of all that? Oh wait, there is! That tool is called uCareSystem. Let's install and use this one-stop-shop updater.

SEE: System update policy (Tech Pro Research)

To install uCaresystem on Ubuntu, add the necessary repository with the command sudo add-apt-repository ppa:utappia/stable. Once the repository is added, issue the command sudo apt update and then install with sudo apt install ucaresystem-core. To use the tool, issue the command sudo ucaresystem-core and watch it do its thing. The command will update apt, upgrade the system, remove any orphaned or unnecessary packages, and then exit cleanly.

I've been using uCareSystem as my primary tool for updating and cleaning my Debian- and Ubuntu-based systems for a while now and the upgrading has gone smoothly. I highly recommend this software for your desktops and your servers. Just remember: If you're using uCareSystem on servers, it won't hold back on the kernel updates, so you'll want to time the update so that you can, if necessary, schedule a reboot of the server.