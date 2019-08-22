How to manage Google Calendar notifications

Never miss out on another Google Calendar notification again.
Do you want to reclaim control over your Google Calendar notifications? Maybe you get too many notifications? Or worse, you miss out on notifications for crucial events? That could, of course, lead to you missing out on retaining a client or keeping your job. That's the last thing you want.
So what do you do? You manage your Google Calendar notifications. How? That's actually pretty simple, once you know how.
Managing calendar notifications
Let me show you.
- First, locate the calendar you want to manage. (If you're like me, you have numerous calendars).
- Go to Google Calendar, find the calendar in question in the left navigation, and click the associated three vertical dots. From the pop-up menu, click Settings and sharing.
- Scroll down to General notifications and select Email from the notification type you want.
- Scroll back up to Event notifications and configure it to your liking.
One oddity
One oddity I discovered is If you happen to configure an email alert around 30 minutes, Google Calendar automatically starts adding more notifications at 60-second intervals. You can delete those, if you only want the 30-minute notification, but for some reason Google believes if you want a thirty-minute reminder, you'd be foolish to not also receive 28, 27, 26, 25, 24, 23 … you get the idea … minute reminders.
If you find your calendars were somehow removed from the General notifications section, you now know how to return them to their former, notifying glory.
Enjoy staying informed and not missing all those important meetings.
