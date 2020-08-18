How to quickly add an Any.do task on Android

Any.do might be the best task manager app on the market. Learn how to quickly add tasks from the Android notification shade.

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

You're busy and that growing list of tasks isn't getting any shorter. In fact, you find yourself constantly adding to that list. If you consider yourself a task list power user, you might make use of the Any.do mobile app on Android. This particular take on the task list is much more than that. In fact, Any.do is not just a task list, but a calendar, planner, and reminder tool with as user-friendly an interface as you'll find on the mobile ecosystem.

Any.do has lots of tricks up its sleeve--many of which are focused on making the tool as efficient as possible. No feature shows this off better than the ability to add new tasks right from the Android notification shade.

Let me show you how this is done.

SEE: IT pro's guide to the evolution and impact of 5G technology (TechRepublic download)

What you'll need

All you will need to make this work is Any.do installed on Android. That's it. I'll be demonstrating this process on the latest beta release of Android 11, but the process is the same, regardless of what release you are using.

Note: The notification shade in Android 11 has undergone some changes from the previous iterations (a much-welcomed improvement), so what you'll see will certainly differ from what you're used to, unless you are also using Android 11.

How to add a task in Any.do

Let's first look at how easy it is to add a task to Any.do via the usual method. Not only is this simple, it's very obvious. Open Any.do, tap on the Tasks tab, and type what you want in the bottom text area. You could also tap + and then walk through the menu of possibilities (Figure A).

Figure A

Fairly straight-forward. In fact, it's not something that should trip up anyone who has ever used a mobile device to keep track of tasks.

But what about that faster method? How does it work?

Pull down your notification shade and scroll until you see the Any.do listing (Figure B).

Figure B

The Any.do listing should have a downward-pointing arrow at the right edge. Tap that to not only reveal your upcoming tasks, but the Add A Task button as well (Figure C).

Figure C

Tap Add A Task and then, in the resulting text area, type the task you want to add (Figure D).

Figure D

After you type your task, tap the Send button and the task will be added to Any.do.

And that's all there is to adding a task to Any.do from the Android notification shade. This process makes the task management app as efficient as any you've ever used. The only method that might be faster would be a pairing of Google Assistant and Google Tasks.

But for those who prefer a more manual process, Any.do will do.

Google Weekly Newsletter Learn how to get the most out of Google Docs, Google Cloud Platform, Google Apps, Chrome OS, and all the other Google products used in business environments. Delivered Fridays Sign up today

Also see