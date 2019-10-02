How to quickly deploy a honeypot with Kali Linux

Lure possible attackers into a trap with a Kali Linux honeypot.
One thing many security experts depend on is the honeypot. What is a honeypot? Simply put, they are systems put in place to mimic particular targets of cyberattacks. With a honeypot in place, admins can detect and log attacks to certain services as well as the originating IP address of said attack.
Believe it or not, setting up a honeypot is quite simple—especially if you have a running instance of Kali Linux on hand. And that's exactly what I'm going to show you. With a combination of Kali Linux and pentbox, you can have a honeypot up and running in minutes.
What you'll need
The only things you'll need are a running instance of Kali Linux and a user account with admin privileges.
How to download pentbox
Log in to your Kali Linux machine as an admin user. Open a terminal window and download pentbox with the command:
wget http://downloads.sourceforge.net/project/pentbox18realised/pentbox-1.8.tar.gz
Once that file has finished downloading, extract the archive with the command:
tar xvfz pentbox-1.8.tar.gz
This will create a new directory named pentbox-1-8. Change into that new directory with cd pentbox-1.8.
How to run pentbox
The next step is to run the pentbox Ruby script with the command:
./pentbox.rb
When you issue the command, you'll be greeted by a menu. From that menu select 2 (for Networking tools) and then 3 for Honeypot (Figure A).
Figure A
In the next menu (Figure B), select 1 (for Fast Auto Configuration). This will launch a honeypot listening on port 80.
Figure B
Next, open a web browser on another machine (connect to the same network as the honeypot) and point it to http://SERVER_IP (where SERVER_IP is the IP address of your Kali machine). You should see an Access Denied error (Figure C) in the browser.
Figure C
Go back to the terminal window on the Kali Linux machine and you should see the honeypot picked up the attempted connection (Figure D).
Figure D
How to launch a specific instance
Now we want to launch a honeypot to listen on a specific port. Say you've had trouble with attacks on SSH. To deploy pentbox such that it's listening in on port 22, you'd run the script and select 2 and then 3, followed by 2. When prompted for a port to open, type 22 (Figure E).
Figure E
You can then opt to save a log and then have a beep announce an intrusion. Once the honeypot is running, attempt to SSH into the Kali Linux machine (from another machine) and you'll see pentbox logs the instance (Figure F).
Figure F
As you can see, pentbox logs the attempt, as well as the originating IP address.
Congratulations, you've just deployed your first honeypot.
