How to read web pages offline in Android's Google Chrome

There are times when you find a website (or page on a website) while working from your Android device, and you need to save one or more pages from that site for later viewing. There are a number of ways you can do that. Most often, what I do is share that link, via the built-in Android sharing tool, as an email to myself. However, when you're on the go as much as IT pros are, and sometimes that on the go means flying from one state (or country) to another (or working on-site), you'll be spending some time without a network to fall back on. When that happens, how do you read those sites?

Fortunately, the Android developers devised a handy trick for just that purpose. Within seconds, you can have that page saved on your device, so you can read it any time (network connection or not). The process is incredibly simple and doesn't require the installation of any third-party software.

SEE: Job description: Android developer (Tech Pro Research)

What you need

To achieve this task, you only need an Android device (running 7.0 or better) and a web page to save for offline viewing. With those two things in hand, you are ready to go.

Saving pages for offline reading

Open the Chrome browser on your Android device and head over to the page you want to save for offline viewing. Once there, tap the menu button. In the popup (Figure A), you should see a number of icons at the top.

Figure A

In that row of icons, you'll find a downward-pointing arrow. Tap that arrow, and the page download will begin and complete almost instantly. If you then pull down your Notification Shade, you'll see the saved download as a Chrome listing (Figure B).

Figure B

If you tap that listing, Chrome will open in the page you just downloaded for offline viewing.

Viewing pages

But what happens if you don't want to view the page right away? Or you want to view other pages you've downloaded for offline viewing (and you've, gasp, cleared your Notification Shade)? Fear not, intrepid users, Android has you covered. To view other pages, open Chrome and tap the menu button. From the popup, tap Downloads. In the downloads listing, you should see all of the pages you've saved for offline viewing (Figure C).

Figure C

Once you've finished with a page, you can tap the associated menu button and then tap Delete (Figure D).

Figure D

Done and done

And that is all there is to reading web pages offline in Android. It's a simple process that could save you time and frustration, especially when you're on the move, and your travels take you to locations sans network connectivity. Don't find yourself in a situation where you cannot get precious reading/work done. Save your pages for offline reading.

Automatically sign up for TechRepublic's Mobile Enterprise Newsletter for more news and tips. Subscribe

Also see