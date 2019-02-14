How to save a website as a PDF in Android Chrome

There are times when you run across a must-read website page, and instead of bookmarking it, you may want to save the page as a PDF (so you can send the document to the main office for printing). But how do you do that on a mobile device?

On Android, it's actually quite simple. Let me show you.

What you need

I'll demonstrate on a Pixel 3, running the latest iteration of Android Pie. This process should work on most devices, however, you will most likely need to have the app installed for your printer. For example, on my network I have a network-able Brother printer, so I have the Brother Print Service Plugin installed. Once you have that installed, make sure to set up the printer (through the app), so printing is available to your device.

The Share Menu print option

In order for this to work, you must have the Print option available in the share menu. Open Chrome on your Android device, go to a web page you want to print, tap the Menu button (three dots in the upper right corner), and tap Share. If you don't see the Print option available (Figure A), you need to reset the Chrome app flags.

In order to reset the Chrome flags, open a new Chrome tab and point it to chrome://flags. On that page, tap Rest all to default (Figure B).

The print option should now be available in the Android share menu.

Saving the page as PDF

At this point, you can now save a page as a PDF. To do this, follow these steps:

Open Chrome on Android. Go to the page to be saved. Tap the Menu button. Tap Share. Tap Print. From the Select a printer drop-down, tap Save as PDF. Tap the blue circle with the downward-pointing arrow (Figure C) to save.

The PDF file is now saved in your Downloads folder, ready to send to the office or read at your leisure.

And that, my friends, is how you save a web page as a PDF document from the Chrome browser on Android. Easy. Peasy.

