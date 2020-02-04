How to sign up for Firefox breach alerts

Mozilla offers users a service that will send alerts for account breaches associated with email addresses. Find out how to use Firefox Monitor.

Mozilla has a service that could benefit anyone looking to stay in the know about whether or not their email addresses may have been compromised. The service compares any email address you setup to monitor against known data breaches and reports back if any of those breaches has exposed your info and how many of your passwords have been compromised across the breaches.

That's not all.

Firefox Monitor can also alert you if partial credit card data, IP addresses, and names have been compromised. The service is free and easy to use.

How to sign up for Firefox Monitor

The first thing you need to do is have a Firefox account. If you don't already have one, go to accounts.firefox.com create a new account. Head over to monitor.firefox.com and log in with your new Firefox account credentials. To add your email address, enter it above the Send Verification Link button and then click the button. You will receive an invite link to the newly added email address. Click the Verify Email button in the email and the service will start monitoring the address. If there are any known breaches, they should appear immediately in the Firefox Monitor main window.

If you see the See Additional Breaches, click it to view any other issues. If you see an issue with your email address, you should immediately address the problems (as in change your password immediately). Once you've associated Firefox Monitor with your Firefox account, you can gain quick access to the service from profile drop-down menu in Firefox.

Click your profile picture and then click Firefox Monitor. Check it frequently to stay up on whether or not your addresses have been compromised. Be safe out there.

