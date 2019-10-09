How to star important messages in Slack

Never lose those important Slack messages again with the help of the app's starred message feature.

Slack is a go-to messaging tool that allows you to better collaborate with teammates and stay up to date with workflows and product delivery. But when you're a part of a really busy Slack workspace, the constant barrage of messages means you could miss something or have trouble tracking down one of those important bits of information shared by a coworker. Of course you could always copy/paste those missives into a file outside of Slack, but that would be an inefficient use of your time.

Instead, why not star those important messages? By using the built-in starring feature, you can always keep particular bits of information a tap away.

I'm going to show you how to use the star system on the Android version of the Slack app. It's incredibly handy, and equally as simple. Once you start using it, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.

What you'll need

The only things you'll need to make this work are:

The Android Slack app

A Slack account



An accessible workspace



Some messages to star



How to star a message in Slack

Open the Slack app, go to your workspace, select a channel, and locate a message to star. Once you've found that message, long press it and tap Star Message (Figure A).

Figure A

And that's it to star a message. But how to view those messages? That's where it gets a bit tricky.

How to view starred messages in Slack

In order to view a starred message, you would think you could simply open the Slack app sidebar and then tap the Starred entry (Figure B). That's not the case.

Figure B

In fact, tapping the Starred entry does nothing. When you star an entry, they aren't added under the Starred entry in the sidebar. Instead, you either open a direct message or a channel (it doesn't matter which), tap the menu button in the upper right corner, and then tap the Starred Items entry (Figure C).

Figure C

From the Starred Items window, you will see both starred direct messages and starred posts from channels. Tap on any of those entries to reveal the entirety of the message (Figure D).

Figure D

Should you no longer need that message starred, you can tap the gold star in the upper right corner and the message will be removed from the Starred Items listing.

And that's all there is to making use of the Slack starred message feature. Once you figure out where the starred messages live, this tool becomes incredibly handy, especially on very busy channels.

