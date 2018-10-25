How to sync multiple cloud storage services for free with MultCloud

How many cloud storage services do you use? I am currently using three, all of which sync to my desktop by one means or another. However, syncing between those cloud sources can become a logistical nightmare (on top of which, a recursive headache and add possible redundant syncing, taking up valuable cloud space). When that becomes an issue, what is a multiple cloud service user to do? Fortunately, there's a service, called MultCloud, that allows you to to transfer and sync data between cloud accounts. MultCloud supports a healthy number of cloud services, including:

Google Drive

Dropbox

Google Photos

OneDrive

Amazon Drive

Amazon S3

MEGA

Box

Flickr

MediaFire

SugarSync

MySQL

Evernote

pCloud

And more

MultCloud offers a free account, which allows 50GB of data traffic/month and two sync modes. You can upgrade the free account to either a Monthly ($9.99/month) or Yearly ($119.00/year), each of which offers additional features (visit the comparison matrix here).

Once you've signed up for your plan, you can then start working with MultCloud. Let's see how to add and sync accounts.

Adding an account

Log into your MultCloud account and click on the Cloud Explorer tab (Figure A).

Figure A

Click the Add Cloud Drives button in the left navigation, select the service you want to add, and click Next. In the resulting window, you'll be prompted to name the account and then click to add it (Figure B).

Figure B

If you have already signed into that cloud account with the same browser you use for MultCloud, you won't be prompted for credentials (otherwise, you will be required to log into the account being added). Go back to the Cloud Explorer tab and continue adding cloud accounts until you added all you want to work with.

Transferring and syncing accounts

Once you've added all of your necessary cloud accounts, click on the Cloud Transfer tab. In this window (Figure C), select the source and target directories to be used in the transfer.

Figure C

If you want to sync directories between cloud accounts, click the Cloud Sync tab. In the sync window, click to select your source and destination (Figure D). Give the sync a name and then select the sync type (One-way, Two-way, Other-way).

Figure D

Once you've configured the sync pair, click the Sync Now button, and the sync pair will be created (but not synced). After the sync pair is created, click the Task Manager button (directly to the left of your MultCloud username. In the resulting window (Figure E), you can click Menu and gain access to options and schedules for the sync pair. Make sure to click the Sync Now button, so the folder pair will actually sync.

Figure E

Note: Some features found in the Task Manager are only available in the paid version of MultCloud (such as Cloud Sync scheduling).

Simple cloud account sync

If you've ever needed to sync cloud accounts to one another (or directories within different cloud accounts), the process has been made incredibly simple with MultCloud. Power cloud users should find this service quite useful. Give it a go and see if it doesn't solve your multiple cloud account sync needs.

