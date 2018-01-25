How to turn off battery throttling on your iPhone

The iOS 11.3 beta is now available to members of Apple's Developer Program. If you already have, or are willing, to fork over the $99 yearly membership fee you can install the latest test build of iOS and see all the new features for yourself.

One of the most anticipated features of iOS 11.3 is the option to disable device throttling to save the battery. The controversial move to automatically throttle older devices to preserve battery health was met with major pushback from iPhone users, leading Apple to discount battery replacements and add the new feature to iOS 11.3.

Until iOS 11.3 is released as a public beta, trying this new feature is reserved for members of the development program. Those lucky enough to have access to iOS 11.3 can read on to learn how to disable battery throttling to restore device performance.

Installing iOS 11.3

This guide assumes you are performing these steps using an iOS device, which is recommended for simplicity.

The first thing you need to do is sign in to the Apple Developer portal with a valid Apple ID. You can sign in without being a paid member of the Developer Program, but you won't be able to see all the downloads and info available to a full member (including the iOS configuration profile download necessary to install iOS 11.3).

Navigate to the Developer Program downloads page. One of the options a paid member will see is to download the beta Configuration Profile. Tap on it to download it to your iOS device, and follow the steps to install it.

Once the profile installs, your iOS device will be able to see the 11.3 beta update. Open the Settings app, tap on General, then on Software Update, where you should see the option to download and install the iOS 11.3 beta.

If you would prefer to install the iOS 11.3 beta using your Mac or a restore image you can read those steps on Apple's beta software guide page.

Disabling device throttling

Not only does iOS 11.3 give users the option to disable the CPU throttling that caused so much controversy, it also adds a lot of battery health information. Apple added features to display the health of the battery and inform the device owner if the battery needs service.

This information, and the power management toggle, can be found in the Settings app under the Battery tab.

Note: Apple has stated that the iOS 11.3 build currently available to developers does not have the battery management options. These will be released in a later build and available on the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus.

