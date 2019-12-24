Have you found a different city has taken over as your default Local listing in the Google News app? If so, here's how to fix that problem.

How to unfollow a location in Google News Have you found a different city has taken over as your default Local listing in the Google News app? If so, here's how to fix that problem.

I'm a news junkie; I devour news throughout the day. One way I get my news is through the Google News app on Android. It's simple to use, fast to load the latest stories, and easy to customize.



With one exception.

For whatever reason, a city I have nothing to do with was attached to my local news stories section. After a while (again, for reasons I cannot understand) that other city somehow became my default. That meant every time I wanted to look at my local news, I had to manually navigate to it, instead of it showing as the default.

SEE: IT pro's guide to the evolution and impact of 5G technology (TechRepublic download)

Although not a deal breaker, this behavior was incredibly annoying. To make matters worse, it took me some time to figure out how to delete that other city.

Fortunately, I did manage to figure out how to unfollow a location in Google News. Let me show you how this is done.

What you'll need

The only things you'll need to make this work are:

An Android device

The latest version of Google News

A rogue city that has become your default (and you want it changed)

Let's fix this annoying problem.

How to unfollow a city

Open the Google News app. Scroll down until you see the Your Local News section (Figure A).

Figure A

To unfollow the city, follow these steps:

Tap Your Local News. Tap the menu button in the upper-right corner.

Tap Manage.

Tap the menu button associated with the city you want to remain.

Tap Set As Primary (Figure B).

Tap the menu button associated with the city you no longer want to see in the News app.

Tap Stop Following This Location. (Figure C).



Figure B

Figure C



And that's all there is to finally jettisoning a city from the Local section of the Google News app. It's certainly not something that'll make or break your experience, but it could ease some minor frustration with the platform.

Mobile Enterprise Newsletter BYOD, wearables, IoT, mobile security, remote support, and the latest phones, tablets, and apps IT pros need to know about are some of the topics we'll address. Delivered Tuesdays and Fridays Sign up today

Also see