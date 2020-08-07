How to upgrade openSUSE Leap to SUSE SLES 15

If you're considering SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for your organization, try openSUSE Leap and then migrate it to SLES with a few quick commands.

The openSUSE Linux distribution is an outstanding option for anyone looking for a powerhouse desktop or server platform. But for businesses looking for a Linux distribution with more traditional support and enterprise-level bells and whistles, openSUSE might not be the best route.

However, this is Linux, and companies like SUSE are always looking for ways to make your path to business as smooth as possible.

One such way is making it possible to upgrade openSUSE Leap to SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15. That means you can take your openSUSE Leap server that's already in production, and migrate it to the enterprise-grade SLES. Believe it or not, this process is actually quite easy, and your server won't miss a beat. Let me show you how.

What you'll need to upgrade to openSUSE Leap

Obviously, you'll need a running, upgraded instance of openSUSE Leap. You will also need a SLES subscription. Make sure you have both of those things at the ready before you continue on. When you register your system, you'll be given a registration code, which you'll need for the upgrade. Copy that code for later use.

How to register openSUSE Leap

Log in to your openSUSE Leap server and verify you're running openSUSE Leap with the command:

cat /etc/os-release

The output of the command should show you're running Leap, version 15.2 (Figure A).

Figure A

We now need to install the SUSEConnect software with the command:

sudo zypper in SUSEConnect

Once SUSEConnect is installed, register your server with the command:

sudo SUSEConnect -r CODE -p SLES/15/x86_64

Where CODE is the registration code associated with your SUSE account.

How to upgrade Leap to SLES

When the registration completes, it's time to run the upgrade from Leap to SLES. To do that, issue the command:

sudo zypper dup --force-resolution

If you receive warnings about the Leap repositories, you might have to disable them with the command:

sudo zypper lr -d

If you had to disable the repositories, rerun the upgrade command and it should succeed. When the upgrade completes, reboot the server with the command:

sudo reboot

And that's all there is to upgrading openSUSE Leap to SUSE Linux Enterprise Server. For any admin looking to get more support for Linux in their data center, this is a great way to "try before you buy" with SUSE Linux. Get openSUSE Leap server up and running, configure it exactly as you need, and then migrate that platform to the enterprise-ready SLES. It's a win-win path to a business-ready solution.

